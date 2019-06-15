Double Dose Of Drama

Strong female leads with dark, compelling and riveting stories make their way to DStv this June on some of television’s most critically acclaimed dramas.

M-Net (DStv channel, 101) headliners, Big Little Lies season 2 and The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 both started on Monday 10 June at the evening. With a growing ensemble of casts and brand new seasons, these award-winning series make their exclusive, much-anticipated return to the home of magic.

On Monday 10 June, Big Little Lies returns with the fine talent of its excellent first season: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoё Kravitz – alongside an imposing new character played by multiple Academy Award-winner, Meryl Streep. Season one unpacked the intricate stories of five very different wives, mothers and complex women whose lives were thrown into turmoil by the events of a single night. Now, in season two, everything seems the same in the tranquil seaside town of Monterey, California. Our mothers continue to dote, their husbands continue to support, their children remain adorable and the houses are just as beautiful. But the night of the school fundraiser has changed that façade, leaving the community reeling as the “Monterey Five” – Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata and Bonnie – bond together to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode – and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.

The stellar cast in this second season will include: Oscar® and Golden Globe Winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy®, Golden Globe and Oscar® winner Nicole Kidman, Golden Globe nominee Shailene Woodley, Oscar® nominee, Golden Globe and Emmy® winner Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, 21-time Oscar® nominee; three-time Oscar® winner, four-time Golden Globe winner and three-time Emmy® winner Meryl Streep. Additional cast includes Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), James Tupper (Revenge), Jeffrey Nordling (Motive) and Douglas Smith (Big Love).

Then, on Monday 10 June, a grim new season of The Handmaid’s Tale starts – Season 3 continues to be driven by titular handmaid June, played by Elisabeth Moss.

In Season 3, we find June’s resistance to the regime taking centre stage, after opting not to flee to Canada with her baby at the end of Season 2. Evermore resolute, our heroine finds that striking back against her oppressors is a struggle she must face against overwhelming odds: there will be startling reunions, betrayals and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead which will force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: “Blessed be the fight.”

The critically-acclaimed series stars Golden Globe and Emmy® winner Elisabeth Moss, Golden Globe nominee and Emmy® winner Ann Dowd, Golden Globe and Emmy® nominee Yvonne Strahovski, Emmy® winner Alexis Bledel, Emmy® winner Samira Wiley, SAG nominee Madeline Brewer, Emmy® nominee Joseph Fiennes, SAG nominee O-T Fagbenie, and SAG nominee Max Minghella.