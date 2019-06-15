COVER STORIES
Gorilla ‘Swallows’ N6.8m In Kano Zoo
A “mystery gorilla” has been accused of swallowing N6.8 million belonging to the Kano Zoological Gardens.
The money, according to an official of the zoo, was kept in an office, which the gorilla invaded and swallowed all.
According to the Pidgin Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC Pidgin, a finance officer in the zoo claimed that the animal sneaked into an office and carted away the money before “swallowing it”.
The official said that the incident occurred during the last Sallah celebrations.
The managing director of the zoo, Umar Kobo, confirmed that the money was missing and that it was being investigated.
“The issue is under investigations for now and I don’t want to say anything on the matter. Many journalists have come to meet me but I don’t want to say anything. What I can confirm is that money is missing,” he told the BBC Pidgin.
The state police command spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, was quoted as saying that 10 persons, including those on duty when the money went missing, had been arrested.
He said: “Yes, it is true that money from five days of Sallah festivities is missing from the Kano zoo. As at now, we have arrested 10 members of staff of the zoo including the security man and those working in the finance unit.”
LEADERSHIP recalls that this is not the first time animals have been fingered in the sudden disappearance of money from government agencies.
In February last year, Philomina Chieshe, a sales clerk with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Benue State, claimed that a snake swallowed N36million being the proceeds of registration cards she sold. The woman is currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Fincail Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Also, Senator Shehu Sani, once claimed monkeys carted away N70 million belonging to the Northern Senators’ Forum form a lawmaker’s farm house in Nasarawa State.
