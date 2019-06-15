Connect with us
NEWS

Group Hails Obaseki Over Appointment Of Anelu As Acting Accountant General

Published

1 min ago

on

Youths drawn from Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State under the aegis of Esan Youth Movement (EYM) have applauded Governor Obaseki for his appointment of one of their sons, Mr. Julius Anelu, as the Acting Accountant General of the State, which is a proof of the governor’s inclusive governance style.

In a statement signed by its President General, Kingsley Ohens, the socio-cultural group described the governor as a detribalised Nigerian, who prioritises merit and competence over other primordial considerations for appointments.

He described the appointment as “having a square peg in a square hole,” stating that the governor’s enthronement of hard work and proficiency have continued to endear him to the people.

Ohens said, “No doubt, he is a true and sincere leader that must be appreciated for his good work. Esan people will, by this act, forget all the grievances they had against previous administrations on issues bothering on neglect and marginalisation. By this action of the governor, we will continuously support him. Esan youths are solidly behind the Governor and will truly support him any time, any day.”

The governor recently approved the appointment of Anelu, who hails from Esan West Local Government Area of the state, as Acting Accountant General. Anelu, who joined the civil service in 1991, rose through the levels of the civil service as a result of commitment and hard work.

Until his appointment, he was the Director, Finance and Accounts, Directorate of Government House and Protocol.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting; a Master of Business Administration (MBA); Master of Science (MSc), in Accounting and a Masters degree in Human Resource Management.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); Fellow, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN); and  Associate Member, Institute of Finance and Control of Nigeria (IFCN), among others.

