Hi-Life Fest 2019 Regional Auditions Begin In Enugu
The 2019 edition of Hi-Life fest is back after two successful outings. The music talent hunt is back for yet another edition, as Life Lager continues to celebrate highlife music, which is the predominant music genre in Southeastern Nigeria.
The regional contest kicked off at the New Berries, Abakaliki road, Enugu on the 9th of June, 2019. Participants are auditioning in music and traditional dance categories.
Chief Bright Chimezie, renowned African dance scholar/instructor, Dr. Akaz, and actor David Jones-David will lead the team of judges.
A special media parley was held recently in Onitsha to announce the commencement of this year’s competition as well as the theme “Rhythm Of Progress”.
In attendance were Highlife music maestro, Chief Bright Chimezie, brand manager of Life Lager, Chidi Egwu, actor, David Jones-David as well as the winner of the 2017 edition of Hi-life fest,Chibest David.
The overall winner of the 2019 Hi-Life Fest is set to walk home with a whopping sum of N5M, while the 1st and 2nd runner-ups will also go home with N2M and N1M respectively.
Speaking ahead of the Enugu auditions, the Brand Manager, Life Lager, Chidi Egwu, urged highlife musicians and enthusiasts in the coal city to come out en masse to enjoy the spectacle. He said; “We are happy to bring back Hi-Life Fest for the third consecutive year. The success recorded in past editions is a clear indication of the impact of this competition. Life Lager champions the progress of the people, and hi-life fest gives us a platform to showcase the remarkable talents from south-eastern
Nigeria. We look forward to a great outing in Enugu.”
This edition of Hi-life fest will be the first ever to be shown on television, as the regional auditions and the finals will be aired on terrestrial and cable Tv station across Africa.
