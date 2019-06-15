Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Hi-Life Fest 2019 Regional Auditions Begin In Enugu

Published

1 min ago

on

The 2019 edition of Hi-Life fest is back after two successful outings. The music talent hunt is back for yet another edition, as Life Lager continues to celebrate highlife music, which is the predominant music genre in Southeastern Nigeria.

The regional contest kicked off at the New Berries, Abakaliki road, Enugu on the 9th of June, 2019. Participants are auditioning in music and traditional dance categories.

Chief Bright Chimezie, renowned African dance scholar/instructor, Dr. Akaz, and actor David Jones-David will lead the team of judges.

A special media parley was held recently in Onitsha to announce the commencement of this year’s competition as well as the theme “Rhythm Of Progress”.

In attendance were Highlife music maestro, Chief Bright Chimezie, brand manager of Life Lager, Chidi Egwu, actor, David Jones-David as well as the winner of the 2017 edition of Hi-life fest,Chibest David.

The overall winner of the 2019 Hi-Life Fest is set to walk home with a whopping sum of N5M, while the 1st and 2nd runner-ups will also go home with N2M and N1M respectively.

Speaking ahead of the Enugu auditions, the Brand Manager, Life Lager, Chidi Egwu, urged highlife musicians and enthusiasts in the coal city to come out en masse to enjoy the spectacle. He said; “We are happy to bring back Hi-Life Fest for the third consecutive year. The success recorded in past editions is a clear indication of the impact of this competition. Life Lager champions the progress of the people, and hi-life fest gives us a platform to showcase the remarkable talents from south-eastern

Nigeria. We look forward to a great outing in Enugu.”

This edition of Hi-life fest will be the first ever to be shown on television, as the regional auditions and the finals will be aired on terrestrial and cable Tv station across Africa.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS22 mins ago

Disability Group Engages PWDs On Anti-corruption Crusade

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has extended her consultations with organisations of persons with disabilities in the Northwest...
BUSINESS22 mins ago

Fidelity Bank, NIPOST Partner On Integrated Agency Banking

Fidelity Bank PLC has launched a 266 new Integrated Agency Banking and Treasury Single Account (TSA) collections project in collaboration...
NEWS23 mins ago

Child Labour: NGO Blames Parents For Setbacks

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the aegis of Even Charity Nigeria (ECN), has blamed parents for the huge setbacks that...
NEWS24 mins ago

Stable Power Can Save 100 Million Poor Nigerians – Experts

Two indigenous electrical engineering firms have averred that with steady and stable power supply in the country, no fewer than...
NEWS25 mins ago

Experts Call For Establishment Of Bureau For Economic Diversification

The federal government has been urged to establish a Bureau for Diversification of the nation’s economy and appoint experts to...
NEWS25 mins ago

Nigerian Legion Corps Graduates 295 Cadets In Benue

The Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaire, Benue Command, has graduated 295 cadets for its Course I 2019 to help in...
NEWS29 mins ago

EFCC Arraigns Nasarawa Varsity Lecturer Over N19m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office, yesterday, arraigned one Moses Peter Adoga before Justice Simon O...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: