How Gospel Music Is Viewed Should Change – Princess Iheme

Princess Bright Iheme is a music artiste who believes in her calling. The Abia State-born singer speaks with SAMUEL ABULUDE on her new song, the gospel music genre among other matters

What have you been up to?

Nothing much, I am currently going to school and working on my second single.

How has the experience been as a professional artiste?

It’s been good but quite tasking. Being an artiste requires a lot of commitment, dedication, hard work and patience but once there is a vision and there is determination to bring that vision alive, then success is not farfetched.

What inspired your first single, “I’m Amazed?”

“I’m Amazed” was inspired by the faithfulness and mercies of God towards me. I was reflecting on God’s loving kindness and I was so full of praise unto Him, and that was how the song came.

How was the experience recording it?

It was awesome. At first it was tiring and tasking been that it was my first time recording a song and I had to balance my school hours with studio work, song arrangements etc. But overall, it was an amazing experience.

What plans do you have for other works?

I’m working on my second single and I also have other songs I’m working on too.

Before the single, what were you doing musically?

I’ve been in the choir right from cradle and so I lead songs both praise and worship in church and my fellowship (Sisters Fellowship International). I also go for outside ministrations to other churches.

As a music minister, what inspires you?

I’m always inspired by pure worship from the heart; I literally can’t stand a hot atmosphere of worship. I love when people appreciate and worship God in the beauty of his holiness.

How was growing up like?

Growing up was fun, enjoyable and memorable. I’m the last of my parents’ eight children of my parents, so you could imagine how fortunate I am. I grew up in a loving atmosphere and lacked nothing as a child, even till now.

What is your take on music ministers or gospel ministers being paid for their jobs?

I see gospel ministers as servants of God and the Bible admonishes us to take care of his servants. I am not saying that gospel ministers should now make money a priority in their service to God though they should put service to God first. And then, the people they are ministering to should know that they have to take care of them in return. Remember that he that waters needs to be watered also.

For you, is it good lyrics or the melody that should be the focus and why?

For me, I think both are important. The lyrics is the song/music itself. It is the lyrics that speak or minister to the listener and of course melody captures your attention and gets you on your feet, so both are important.

What is your life philosophy and who has had the most impact on your life and in musical career?

My philosophy is, do unto others what you wish them to do unto you. You can’t expect from others what you can’t give out. Set the example and let others follow you. My family has had the most impact in my life. Without their wise counsel and guidance, I wouldn’t have been a better version of what I am today. They have also been very supportive in my musical career. My role models in music are Ms Ngozi Iheme (my big sister), Sinach and Jekalyn Carr

In the gospel music terrain, what do you want improved?

I want the concept of how gospel music is viewed to change. Some people see music as a business and so do not care about what they bring to the table. All they want is to make money. Gospel ministers should be soul oriented rather than money oriented. Also I want all gospel ministers to love, support and help one another to grow. It will go a long way to wax the ministry stronger.

Who is Princess Bright Iheme outside music?

I am a public speaker, child’s right activist and an ambassador. I am a dancer. I am very active, social and full of fun. I don’t like to be in a dull atmosphere.