Ikeja Electric Flags-off MAP, Targets 500,000 Customers
The Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (Ikeja Disco) has flagged-off the Meter Asset Providers (MAP) scheme targeting over 500,000 unmetered customers within its network.
Speaking at the launch in Ikorodu, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, Anthony Yaoudeowei said a number of Dispute Resolution Centres (DRCs) would be created to handle anticipated bill disputes arising from estimated billing regime.
Youdeowei, who was represented by the acting chief commercial officer of the Disco, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, affirmed the readiness of the company to meter all customers within its network.
He said any customer without meter would be disconnected as the regulation stipulates that every consumer must be metered. He said the Ikeja Electric has engaged three Meter Asset Providers to undertake the task of acquiring and installation of meters on its behalf.
On whether customers with backlog of bills are entitled to prepaid meter, the CEO, explained, “Yes every customer is entitled to prepaid meter, but on the issue of backlog, the Dispute Resolution Centre would consider all complaints and when all parties are satisfied with the outcome, a repayment plan would be agreed upon.
“There is a four year grace period of repayment plan under the new regime, depending on the amount in the bill you may elect to be paying 1,000 a month until you offset the backlog” he said.
Speaking on the roll out plan, managing director of New Hampshire Capital, the MAP, in charge of Ikorodu and Epe, Mr. Odion Omonfoman, said the company would in the next 18 months commence metering of customers within its jurisdiction.
Omonfoman, said the company has secured a 10 year contract with Ikeja Electric for the exercise. He said, the company is partnering with local meter manufacturers to achieve 30 per cent local content as demanded by the regulation.
Apart from indigenous meter manufacturers, the company is also working with other local suppliers to achieve 60 per cent local content within the contract period.
It would be recalled that in a renewed bid to ensuring that electricity customers only pay for what they actually consume, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved a regulation that provides for the supply, installation and maintenance of end-user meters by other parties approved by the Commission.
