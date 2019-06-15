BUSINESS
Indomie Heroes Search Team Hits the Field For 2019 Potential Awardees
The search teams for the 2019 Indomie Independence Day Award (IIDA) for Heroes of Nigeria, an annual corporate social responsibility initiative of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, have hit various locations across the country to begin mop up of entries for the next Indomie heroes.
The brand has also made story submission easier for members of the general public with the introduction of a dedicated Whatsapp line for members of the public to share heroic stories in their neighbourhood.
Meanwhile, two independent research agencies, Mark Analytics & Research Services Ltd and BanahGrace Research Agency have been deployed to thoroughly comb the country and seek the young heroes out for recognition.
Speaking on this development, the managing partner/principal consultant, Mark Analytics & Research Services Limited, Mr. Magnus Adiele and managing director, BanahGrace Research Agency, Ms. Abiola Olaonipekun, assured that all stories would be thoroughly verified.
In a statement, the group public relations and events manager of Dufil Prima Foods, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju, said the search process, targeted at identifying and rewarding Nigerian children aged 15 years and below for unique acts of heroism, is expected to gather true experiences from designated locations about children, who have at one time or the other performed exceptional acts of bravery.
He added that the search exercise which kicked-off May 20, 2019, is taking place in 12 locations, which are Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, Kano, Katstina, Jos, Abuja, Kwara, Cross River, Delta, Enugu and Imo. He said the exercise would last for a duration of eight weeks ending July, 12 2019.
“The search teams, comprised of ten searchers per location is headed by a supervisor to ensure quality control and authenticity of the collected stories,” he said.
Ashiwaju however noted that the search exercise would not be limited to the field search alone, as there were other avenues through which entries could be received. Such avenues include designated phone lines, emails, delivery of letters at the project office and the introduction of a designated whatsapp number, saying that these are all expected to give opportunities for more entries from every part of the country.
MOST READ
Disability Group Engages PWDs On Anti-corruption Crusade
The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has extended her consultations with organisations of persons with disabilities in the Northwest...
Fidelity Bank, NIPOST Partner On Integrated Agency Banking
Fidelity Bank PLC has launched a 266 new Integrated Agency Banking and Treasury Single Account (TSA) collections project in collaboration...
Child Labour: NGO Blames Parents For Setbacks
A non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the aegis of Even Charity Nigeria (ECN), has blamed parents for the huge setbacks that...
Stable Power Can Save 100 Million Poor Nigerians – Experts
Two indigenous electrical engineering firms have averred that with steady and stable power supply in the country, no fewer than...
Experts Call For Establishment Of Bureau For Economic Diversification
The federal government has been urged to establish a Bureau for Diversification of the nation’s economy and appoint experts to...
Nigerian Legion Corps Graduates 295 Cadets In Benue
The Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaire, Benue Command, has graduated 295 cadets for its Course I 2019 to help in...
EFCC Arraigns Nasarawa Varsity Lecturer Over N19m Fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office, yesterday, arraigned one Moses Peter Adoga before Justice Simon O...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Flash In The Pan: Politicians Who Left The Stage In Their Prime
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
FG Issues Final Order To MultiChoice On Tariff Review
- Others9 hours ago
el-Rufai Appoints Eight Special Advisers
- NEWS23 hours ago
Coalition Knocks Obasanjo, GEJ Over Inciting Comments
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
- POLITICS10 hours ago
Gov. Bello Meets Buhari In Abuja
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Atiku, PDP Asking For Server We Don’t Have – INEC
- COLUMNS22 hours ago
Amaechi’s Train Ride For $2b Silence