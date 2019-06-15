INEC Begins Preparation For 2023 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said, yesterday, that there is so much to do ahead of the 2023 general elections with little time ahead of them.

According to INEC, even though it has commenced regional dialogue on the electoral process with all the national commissioners already in the states, it said that there was need to improve on the present legal framework for the elections.

Speaking when he received the final report of the European Union (EU) observers’ mission that monitored the 2019 general elections, INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission won’t waste time in sending its recommendation for the electoral act amendment to the National Assembly.

Yakubu said the process would be done in the next two months because, according to him, INEC has so much to do on the electoral process without luxury of time.

The INEC chairman, who said they will study the EU recommendation and make appropriate implementation where necessary, said the commission is poised for credible election at all times.

We are confident that there will be useful lessons for the commission and all other institutions and stakeholders as we prepare for future elections,” Yakubu said of the EU’s report.

“Indeed, the report is coming at the right time as it will feed into our ongoing review of the electoral process. Let me assure you that the commission will again, quickly focus attention on the electoral legal framework in addition to several other areas of reform.”

“We will study all your recommendations in detail, a part of our ongoing internal review of the 2019 general elections, which we hope to conclude in the next two months.”

“Immediately after, we shall engage with the leadership of the 9th National Assembly on areas that require legislation while implementing aspects of the reform within the powers of the commission in full consultation with stakeholders.”

“There is so much work to do but little time ahead,” Yakubu said while commending the EU’s chief observer for another successful tenure as a Member of the European Parliament.

“Please extend our profound appreciation to the president of the European Union for the unwavering support of the EU to the improvement of the electoral process in Nigeria in particular and democratic governance in general,” Yakubu said.

Speaking earlier, the head of the EU Election Observation Mission to Nigeria, Maria Arena, said they observed the electoral process for three months in Abuja apart from the short term and long term observers that were deployed.

“It’s a return visit, which is to give the final report and recommendations on the 2019 general elections.”

“Nigeria showed it was committed to democracy. The recommendation on the electoral process is addressed to INEC but the executive, legislature, the judiciary and CSOs also have a lot to gain on the report, “ Arena said.