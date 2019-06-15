Joyous Daybreak In Ebonyi

Ebonyi State is among the last states created in Nigeria by Late General Sani Abacha in 1996. Abakiliki, the state capital, was one of the undeveloped state capitals with ancient buildings whose red coloured roofs were indications of red dust that characterised the roads within the metropolis.

It was indeed difficult to see a roof in the city of Abakiliki that was not looking red in colour because of regular traffic, which obviously raised dust from the red coloured dusty roads all-round the town.

The city dwellers, visitors and business premises all had their fair share of the red-dust-powder. It was so pronounced that even the air was usually filled with red dust to the extent that every visitor must be decorated with Abakiliki dust, while the residents had come to terms with it. As you enter the city, you clean yourself up before transacting any business that took you there, while inside the city, you must have your handkerchief as a measure to avoid inhaling dust and as you leave the town, you must clean yourself up. Goods displayed outside must be cleaned up to expose the real colour before bargaining with a prospective buyer. It was as bad as that.

To complement whatever opinion such sorry state of the capital may have built in individuals, Ebonyi youth were also rated as the most populous among street hawkers in major cities like Lagos, Abuja and Onitsha to mention but a few. All this put together seemed to have consciously or unconsciously categorised Ebonyi State as one of the most backward in the country.

Again Ebonyi being an agrarian state was not even into commercial farming due to absence of government assistance, so the state was disadvantaged in almost all ramifications and needed an administration that would take the bull by the horn.

When the military bowed out and ushered in civil rule in 1999, it came as a relief with the anticipation that democracy, being government of the people, by the people and for the people, would create an enabling environment that would help bring respite to Ebonyi people. Such hope and expectations were dashed for 16 years of democratic rule in the state, from 1999 to 2015. For 16 years, Ebonyi maintained her backward position by remaining one of the most under developed states in the federation. Ebonyi was a mockery even among the Southeastern States. Travelling home was a big burden on her indigenes in diaspora, visiting Ebonyi was a matter of can’t help by outsiders. To be identified as Ebonyian was like a lesser citizen. That was how bad the situation was prior to May 29th, 2015. But the advent of His Excellency, Governor David Nweze Umahi, came as a great beacon light of hope to Ebonyi and her citizens who were in serious need of Messiah. Like a dream, Governor Umahi picked Ebonyi, dusted her, removed the filthy rags, clothed her with rich robe and sat her among kings. He came with the magic wand of development. He came as answered prayer to Ebonyi people. The way and manner Governor David Nweze Umahi transformed Ebonyi State really proved that his mandate was divine.

Between May 29, 2015 and May 29, 2019, this Uburu-born leader changed the face of Ebonyi villages and state capital and transferred Ebonyi from the most underdeveloped state to the fastest developing state in Nigeria. As a certified civil engineer, he engineered and re-engineered the state to the envy of other states. His the best-concrete road network is spread across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state. Today, no street is without a constructed road in Abakiliki, the state capital.

Abakaliki, the once mocked, despised and avoided state capital, has now become a pearl of tourism. The once red dust capital city is currently an architectural master piece housing a lot of infrastructures ranging from sophisticated flyover, to international market, Ecumenical Centre, modern shopping mall of international standard, exotic road network and many more infrastructures too numerous to mention.

This God sent democrat has, as well, moped up streets of major Nigerian cities of Ebonyi youths by empowering them to start up their private businesses. Again within the same period under review, Gov Umahi has empowered several Ebonyi widows, farmers and traditional rulers. The civil servants in the state were not left out in his human empowerment scheme. To be candid, the haste with which Umahi transformed Ebonyi within a short period of four years, is as astonishing as it is incredible but heart-warming, to the extent that he receives accolades from all Ebonyians and Non-Ebonyians both at home and diaspora, party or individual differences notwithstanding.

Employing his all-encompassing administrative strategy, this young and ever smiling governor also put to rest some perennial communal land conflicts that bedevilled the state, thereby restoring peace that has eluded such communities for centuries. Ebonyi is therefore, among the most peaceful states as it stands today.

In the light of these monumental achievements, the administration of Umahi can unequivocally be referred to as a joyous daybreak that has ended the long night of reproach in the state.

– Ude writes from Ebonyi.