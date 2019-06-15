Connect with us
NEWS

Kaduma Govt Retains 14 Ministries, Adds Three New Ones

Published

1 min ago

on

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday, announced the governance structure for the second-term of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The governor has signed an Executive Order creating three new ministries, abolishing three others and amending the mandates of three others.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the restructuring does not increase the number of ministries beyond the 14 that existed in the first-term.

The statement reads: “In a major rejig of the governance structure, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has signed an Executive Order to create and restructure ministries in Kaduna State. The order abolishes the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Tourism, the Ministry of Rural & Community Development and the Ministry of Water Resources. It amends the mandates of the ministries responsible for local government, women and social development, works and sports.

“The newly created ministries are:

  • Business, Innovation and Technology which will coordinate the development of skills, business, trade and manufacturing in the state. It also takes over the technology portfolio from the Ministry of Education and is expected to encourage the development of the digital ecosystem in the state. The new ministry will promote tourism and regulate tourism facilities in the state.
  • Housing & Urban Development has the mandate to ensure the construction and maintenance of public buildings and to promote the expansion of the housing stock in the state. It will also be in charge of ensuring the enforcement of development control regulations, and the implementation of urban planningand country planning policies and urban renewal programmes in the state.
  • Internal Security and Home Affairs has the mandate to coordinate internal security matters and liaison with security agencies in the state. It is expected to enhance the state government’s capacity to address security challenges. It will also supervise the activities of parastatals and agencies performing home affairs functions.

“Ministries with amended or expanded mandates include:

  • Human Services and Social Development which will be the lead agency of the government in promoting and protecting the welfare of women, youths and vulnerable groups in the society. The ministry’s mandate is a significant expansion of the work of the former Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development. It will monitor the implementation of the equal opportunity agenda of the government, develop and implement social protection programmes and ensure the promotion and preservation of arts and culture in the state.
  • Public Works and Infrastructure is responsible for the provision and maintenance of public physical infrastructure like roads, water, broadband and light rail. It will promote collaboration between the electricity utility and local government councils to provide electricity to rural communities.
  • Sports Development will focus on ensuring the revival of sports in urban and rural areas and encouraging and developing sporting talent. Its mandate includes providing and maintaining sports facilities in the state. The ministry is now the home of school sports which used to reside in the Ministry of Education. The youth and culture mandates of the former ministry are now assumed by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development.

“Consequent to the restructuring, the Executive Order prescribes that the Kaduna State Government will operate with 14 ministries as follows:

  1. Ministry of Agriculture
  2. Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology
  3. Ministry of Education
  4. Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources
  5. Ministry of Finance
  6. Ministry of Health
  7. Ministry of Housing & Urban Development
  8. Ministry of Human Services & Social Development
  9. Ministry of Justice
  10. Ministry of Internal Security & Home Affairs
  11. Ministry of Local Government Affairs
  12. Planning & Budget Commission
  13. Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure
  14. Ministry of Sports Development

“The list of commissioners nominated to lead these ministries will be forwarded to the Kaduna State House of Assembly as soon as it reconvenes.” the statement said.

