LCCI Calls For Concessionary Tax Rate For SMEs

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called for a concessionary tax rate for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) as a way of boosting the sector.

The Chamber also said that this will help in promoting the objectives of job creation and inclusive growth as enshrined in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The chamber stated this in a communique signed by the director-general of LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf, at the end of its council meeting held in Lagos recently.

The LCCI noted small businesses are more vulnerable to the current challenges in the economy, hence the high mortality rate, saying that this group of businesses, therefore, deserve every support that the government can give.

The Council noted that SMEs are the bedrock of the Nigerian economy. Adding that they serve as an important source of employment generation, economic dynamism, competition and innovation; thus contributing to national growth and poverty alleviation. It stated that in order for SMEs to thrive, there is need to create a favourable business and regulatory environment. Stressing that most large companies have their roots in SMEs. Pointing out that the future large corporations in developing countries like Nigeria, are the present day SMEs, hence they need to be nurtured.

The chamber also expressed concerns about the persistent delays in the issuance of the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report to importers by the Nigeria Customs Service.

It said the situation contributed to cost escalation for many businesses, payment of avoidable demurrage and high interest cost on borrowed funds.

“The protracted delays in the issuance of PAAR is a negation of the policy of the government on ease of doing business. The LCCI, therefore, calls on the Comptroller General of the NCS, to urgently intervene.”

LCCI complained over the practice by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) instructing the banks to put a lien on the accounts of alleged tax defaulters, stressing the need for FIRS to adhere strictly to due process in dealing with issues of alleged tax defaults.

According to the Chamber, there should be a proper communication and engagement with taxpayers to properly ascertain a tax liability before such extreme actions of invocation of a lien on the accounts of companies are teken.

“This practice is very disruptive and has caused grave embarrassment to many corporate organisations.”

The Chamber expressed concern over reports of interception of containers on the highways by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). “The LCCI is of the view that where there are outstanding charges to be paid to SON, or where there are issues about SONCAP compliance, such matters should be dealt with before the container leaves the port.