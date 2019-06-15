Connect with us
NEWS

Man Faces 1 Month Jail Term For Stealing Food

Published

1 min ago

on

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, yesterday, sentenced one Sunday Adeyemi, 21, to one month in prison for stealing food items, valued at N19,000.

The food items belonged to one Odubiyi Arike.

Magistrate Temitope Obasanjo found Adeyemi guilty of a two-count charge of break-in and stealing.

Obasanjo held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubts, hence, Adeyemi’s conviction.

She, however, gave the convict an option of N20, 000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Idowu Ogunleye, told the court that the Adeyemi committed the offence on March 19 at about 9:00 p.m. at Ita Eko community in Abeokuta.

Ogunleye told court that Adeyemi broke into the complainant’s shop through the window and stole food items, valued at N19, 000.

She said the offence contravened Sections 383 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

