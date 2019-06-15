ENTERTAINMENT
Meek Mill Gets Social Justice Award
As Meek Mill continues his work in the community and the criminal justice system with the REFORM Alliance, the Philly native was honoured with the vanguard for social justice award at New York University’s McSilver Institute on Monday (June 10).
“Seeing young men like myself in the criminal system, would you say there’s no justice in the system? I’ve never seen this side of justice,” Mill stated during his acceptance speech in video footage captured by Meek’s publicist Didier Morais.
Mill went on to admit that he felt inspired to give back after seeing the support he received from the community while imprisoned. “I wanted to do something about it when I got the support from my people and people standing for me at this last situation.”
Earlier in June, Mill was granted an appellate hearing with the Pennsylvania Superior Court scheduled for July 16. Mill’s legal team will look to overturn his conviction, which has been weighing him down since being arrested originally in 2007.
The 32-year-old has remained busy on the music front, as Mill released the powerful “Oodles O’Noodles Babies” visual last week (June 5). The clip finds him highlighting the vicious prison cycle that tears families of colour living in poverty apart.
