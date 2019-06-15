Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Meek Mill Gets Social Justice Award

Published

1 min ago

on

As Meek Mill continues his work in the community and the criminal justice system with the REFORM Alliance, the Philly native was honoured with the vanguard for social justice award at New York University’s McSilver Institute on Monday (June 10).

“Seeing young men like myself in the criminal system, would you say there’s no justice in the system? I’ve never seen this side of justice,” Mill stated during his acceptance speech in video footage captured by Meek’s publicist Didier Morais.

Mill went on to admit that he felt inspired to give back after seeing the support he received from the community while imprisoned. “I wanted to do something about it when I got the support from my people and people standing for me at this last situation.”

Earlier in June, Mill was granted an appellate hearing with the Pennsylvania Superior Court scheduled for July 16. Mill’s legal team will look to overturn his conviction, which has been weighing him down since being arrested originally in 2007.

The 32-year-old has remained busy on the music front, as Mill released the powerful “Oodles O’Noodles Babies” visual last week (June 5). The clip finds him highlighting the vicious prison cycle that tears families of colour living in poverty apart.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS18 mins ago

Disability Group Engages PWDs On Anti-corruption Crusade

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has extended her consultations with organisations of persons with disabilities in the Northwest...
BUSINESS18 mins ago

Fidelity Bank, NIPOST Partner On Integrated Agency Banking

Fidelity Bank PLC has launched a 266 new Integrated Agency Banking and Treasury Single Account (TSA) collections project in collaboration...
NEWS19 mins ago

Child Labour: NGO Blames Parents For Setbacks

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the aegis of Even Charity Nigeria (ECN), has blamed parents for the huge setbacks that...
NEWS20 mins ago

Stable Power Can Save 100 Million Poor Nigerians – Experts

Two indigenous electrical engineering firms have averred that with steady and stable power supply in the country, no fewer than...
NEWS21 mins ago

Experts Call For Establishment Of Bureau For Economic Diversification

The federal government has been urged to establish a Bureau for Diversification of the nation’s economy and appoint experts to...
NEWS22 mins ago

Nigerian Legion Corps Graduates 295 Cadets In Benue

The Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaire, Benue Command, has graduated 295 cadets for its Course I 2019 to help in...
NEWS26 mins ago

EFCC Arraigns Nasarawa Varsity Lecturer Over N19m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office, yesterday, arraigned one Moses Peter Adoga before Justice Simon O...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: