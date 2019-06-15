NEWS
N2bn Fraud: Jang Remonstrates Submission Of Classified Documents In Court
Former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, yesterday, objected to an attempt by a witness, Jonah Kabong, a civil servant, to tender two classified documents in Court on behalf of the EFCC.
The Ant-graft agency had draged Jang before a Plateau High Court for alleged money laundering while in office as Governor between 2007 and 2015.
Justice Daniel Longji, Chief Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, called Kabong as a prosecution witness for the production and submission of some documents.
The documents were said be minutes of state executive council meetings classified as as”Top Secret” doments from the office of Secretary to the plateau State Government (SSG).
“My Lord, there are two documents that we asked this witness from the office of the SSG to produce for us, which we hope to tender before your lordship.
“We apply to tender it as part of our evidences against the accused.,” Jacobs announced.
But Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Counsel to Jang, objected to the application.
“My Lord, we are strongly objecting to that application because it’s not proper to tender documents that are classified and bagged ad “top secret” before a law court.
“We believe it’s going to be injurious particularly to the Plateau State. Classified documents are for public consumption.
“Our opposition to this dangerous attempt is not because we are afraid of anything but such doments by Law are not to be thrown open to the public,” Ozekhome argued.
Justice Longji after listening to the parties arguments adjourned the
case to June 27 for ruling on the application.
Earlier, Ozekhome had also punctured the testimonies of an ICPC
Investigator, Mr Taiwo Olorunyomi, who early said that Jang had
contravened the provisions of ICPC Act and that of the Plateau State
House of Assembly by misappropriation of SUBRB N2 billion to another
person project.
Olorunyomi had claimed that Jang did not seem for approval from the
House before borrowing the said N2bn to execute a different project
there by contravening the law.
But when the defence counsel asked the witness to point out the section of the ICPC Act that allows it to dictate to state Governments
which projects on.
Olorunyomi could not point out any.
“Do you know that there is an existing law that allows the State to
borrow internally and externally?” Ozekhome asked Olorunyomi.
“Yes. I am aware of that, ” Olorunyomi answered.
MOST READ
N2bn Fraud: Jang Remonstrates Submission Of Classified Documents In Court
Former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, yesterday, objected to an attempt by a witness, Jonah Kabong, a civil servant, to...
Court Jails Man For Stabbing Another To Death
An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the remand of a 27-year-old man, Ibrahim Abu, accused of stabbing...
Boris Johnson To Replace Theresa May As Britain’s PM
Boris Johnson, front-runner of Brexit to Replace Theresa May As Britain’s Prime Minister, came under pressure on Friday to face...
Doctors On Strike In India, Demand Safety After Attack
Thousands of doctors across India went on strike yesterday to demand better security at hospitals days after junior doctors in...
Butt Pain In Pregnancy
During pregnancy, a woman can expect to feel some new aches and pains, due to changes that the body is...
Infectious Diseases You Need To Be Wary Of
Typhoid fever Typhoid fever, also known simply as typhoid, is a bacterial infection due to specific type of Salmonella that...
How Poor Sleep Affects Ability To Learn
A new study that manipulates deep sleep phases and explores its corresponding effects on learning new skills has shown that...
MOST POPULAR
- Others12 hours ago
el-Rufai Appoints Eight Special Advisers
- POLITICS13 hours ago
Gov. Bello Meets Buhari In Abuja
- NEWS13 hours ago
Court Orders EFCC Release Of Engr. Dalori
- NEWS15 hours ago
Niger Gov Appoints First Female HoS, SGF, CoS
- COLUMNS13 hours ago
Woman On the Loose
- FEATURES14 hours ago
My Fears For A Governors-dominated Senate – Yusuf
- NEWS17 hours ago
Saudi Intercepts Drones From Yemen Rebels Amid Escalation
- FOOTBALL16 hours ago
Modric Said To Find Another Number – Hazard