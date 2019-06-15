NEWS
Niger Govt Faults CAN Over Appointments
The Niger State government has faulted a statement credited to the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over alleged skewed appointments by the Abubakar Sani Bello-led administration.
A statement by the director general (DG), Media and Public enlightenment to the governor, Abdullberqy U Ebbo, said the fact that a religious body with large bulk of faithful decided to go public with erroneous but sensitive information, is worrying.
“While the fact still remains that the second term administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is just taken off, appointments so far made are just four, representing far less than five per cent of the total expected bulk.”
“As we write this, the governor has not constituted his team, comprising commissioners, special advisers, and others. Posts including those of project managers, directors-general, board chairmen and members, coordinators, assistant coordinators, and senior special assistants have not been filled,” the statement said.
The DG Media said from another perspective, the governor himself, being a beneficiary of catholic school – a purely Christian organisation – cannot shortchange Christians.
“This is what he did not do even in his first term. The governor has repeatedly emphasised being a governor of the entire state and, politically, father of all – irrespective of religion, or party affiliation.”
“Even his political critics admitted openly that governor Abu Sani Bello sites his projects and executes works based on peoples needs and never where certain political elements or religious personalities come from. So far, the governor has lived up to expectations of being dispassionate and fair in his dealings and conducts as state governor.”
“The governor does not look and has never looked at someone’s religion before giving him/her appointments; he is for credibility, competence and character, and whoever he finds as having these, he awards positions.”
