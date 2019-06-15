PIDI Tasks Lawmakers On Favourable Bill For Ex-Convicts

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Prison Inmates Development Initiative (PIDI-Nigeria) has charged the newly elected Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to reconsider the bill seeking to delete a section of the 1999 Constitution that bars ex-convicts from holding public office for 10 years.

The NGO, in a press release signed by its executive director, Mbami Iliya Sabka and issued to journalists on Wednesday, in Bauchi, said the bill, which has already passed second reading at the National Assembly, will bring succour to ex-prisoners if passed into law by the lawmakers and assented to by the president.

“The 1999 Constitution, under the Qualification for Membership of House of Assembly and Rights of Attendance”, section 107(1d) states that no person shall be qualified for election to a House of Assembly if,

“Within a period of less than 10 years before the date of an election to the House of Assembly, he has been convicted and sentenced for an offence involving dishonesty or he has been found guilty of a contravention of the Code of Conduct.”

“PIDI Nigeria, demands the Jurist, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanks Muhammad for public interpretation of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chapter 4 Section 42 Right to freedom from discrimination”.

“A citizen of Nigeria of a particular community, ethnic group, place of origin, sex, religion or political opinion shall not, by reason only that he is such a person:-

(a) be subjected either expressly by, or in the practical application of, any law in force in Nigeria or any executive or administrative action of the government, to disabilities or restrictions to which citizens of Nigeria of other communities, ethnic groups, places of origin, sex, religions or political opinions are not made subject”, he quoted.

According to him, an ex-convict who is rehabilitated can govern with more honesty, probity and sincerity than many unpunished corrupt politicians pointing out that prisons are meant to correct offenders.

“PIDI Nigeria seeks to re-enfranchise rights of formally incarcerated individuals, who have served, to vote and be voted for in Nigeria,” he said.