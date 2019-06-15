NEWS
PMB’s Second Term Will Be All-Inclusive – CIPP
A group, the Coalition of Integrity Political Parties (CIPP) have reacted to the Democracy Day address by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 12, 2019.
Mr. President, in his nationwide address, promised to govern, in his second term running, as the President for all Nigerians.
It will be recalled that recently, at a world press conference in Abuja marking the inauguration of the new splinter group of 35 political parties from the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), which took place on Friday June 7, 2019, the Coalition called on President Buhari to overlook political, sectional, ethnic and religious differences in forming his government; pointing out that Mr. President needs to embrace an inclusive governance in order to promote peace, stability and development.
Reacting to President Buhari’s Democracy Day speech, the Coordinating Spokesperson of the group, Dr. Yakubu Shendam and National Chairman of New Generation Party (NGP) referred to President Buhari as a “Born Again”; with a good sense of departure from previously perceived sectional leadership.
In his statement, Dr. Shendam stated, “I believe President Muhammadu Buhari has turned a new person and ideology after his first 4 years experience. The new resolve to be the President for all Nigerians and not for a sectional 97% against 5% is reminiscence of a man who has repented and woken up to governance in Nigeria.”
Dr. Shendam referred to President Buhari’s decision to give heed to the demands and advice of the opposition parties and groups, in the interest of the Nation, as a benevolent leadership quality that has to be put to practical repentance, for a better and more united Nigeria.
