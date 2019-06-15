Police Arrest Party Chieftain For Swindling 2 Women Aspirants

A 69-year-old political party chieftain, Chief Joseph Fatukasi, has been arrested for allegedly swindling two women and obtaining money by false pretence after promising to help them secure the State Party Chairmanship position but turned out to be a scam in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that the incident happened at Succo Road in Abattoir area of Lagos, where the party’s office is located and they equally reside.

The two women, Mrs Abiodun Kilani and Mrs Ogunde Oluwabunmi, fell into Chief Fatukasi’s trap over their ambition to be leaders of their political party at the Lagos State level.

The suspect, Chief Fatukasi, reportedly demanded N200, 000 each from them separately under false pretense that he would secure the position and issue them certificate to that effect.

However, the scam was exposed after the victims discovered that there was no chairmanship position to be occupied because Fatukasi had no such plans and he allegedly obtained the said amount of money for the same position that was not available.

The matter was reported to the police at Abattoir Division and Chief Fatukasi was arrested in order to refund the money but he claimed that he had already spent the money.

The police found him culpable and he was charged before the Ogba Magistrates’ Court for conduct likely to cause breach of public peace by obtaining the money under false pretense and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor asked the Court to give a date for hearing to enable the police to prove the matter.

The magistrate, Mrs OO Fagborun, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he would perfect his bail conditions.

The matter was adjourned till July 3rd, 2019.