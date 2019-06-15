Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Police Detain 400-level Medical Student With Arms

Published

1 min ago

on

A 400-level student of Medicine and Surgery at University of Calabar, who was arrested by the police in Cross River over alleged illegal possession of arms, said he got the weapon to protect himself.

The suspect, Ikezue Nnamdi, who was arrested, told News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar, on Thursday, that he was a member of a cult group, “Black Axe Confraternity”.

Nnamdi said that his focus was to be a professional medical doctor, but that his friends initiated him into cultism.

He said: “I was arrested because of accommodation problem in the hostel. The school authority asked me to vacate from the room I was staying.

“I pleaded with them to give me one week, but the school security packed my things away.

“When the security came to my room, they searched me and found some of these items in my possession.

“The army uniform I am wearing was given to me when I was a student of Nigerian Military School, Zaria, in 2014.

“The firearm is what I use to protect myself and I got the gun from a friend. I kept the arms with me because I am a member of black axe confraternity.

“I am a cultist and not a criminal because I have not threatened anybody with this gun.

“It was not my intention to become a cultist; my intention is to be a good doctor in life. If I am pardoned, I will denounce cultism and be a good boy.”

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, had earlier issued a statement, saying that Nnamdi was arrested for being a member of a cult group.

According to the statement, items recovered from him during the arrest include one locally-fabricated revolver pistol, two live 33mm ammunition, seven compressed rolls of weed suspected to be Indian hemp and a pair of military camouflage.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Police Detain 400-level Medical Student With Arms

A 400-level student of Medicine and Surgery at University of Calabar, who was arrested by the police in Cross River...
NEWS1 min ago

Police Parade 400-level LAUTECH Student For Serial Crime

Men of the Oyo State Police Command, on Thursday, at the division’s headquarters located at Eleyele in Ibadan, the state...
Police Police
NEWS2 mins ago

Police Arrest Party Chieftain For Swindling 2 Women Aspirants

A 69-year-old political party chieftain, Chief Joseph Fatukasi, has been arrested for allegedly swindling two women and obtaining money by...
NEWS2 mins ago

Court Remands Spiritualist Over Failed Deliverance

A man, who claimed to be a spiritualist, Taofik Olusegun, has been arrested and arraigned before the Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court...
NEWS5 mins ago

Man Faces 1 Month Jail Term For Stealing Food

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, yesterday, sentenced one Sunday Adeyemi, 21, to one month in prison for stealing food...
NEWS5 mins ago

N2bn Fraud: Jang Remonstrates Submission Of Classified Documents In Court

Former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, yesterday, objected to an attempt by a witness, Jonah Kabong, a civil servant, to...
NEWS7 mins ago

Court Jails Man For Stabbing Another To Death

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the remand of a 27-year-old man, Ibrahim Abu, accused of stabbing...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: