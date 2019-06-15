Police Parade 400-level LAUTECH Student For Serial Crime

Men of the Oyo State Police Command, on Thursday, at the division’s headquarters located at Eleyele in Ibadan, the state capital, paraded a 400-level Accounting student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Araoye Adeniyi, who had been on the wanted list of the police for series of criminal activities.

He was alleged to be the kingpin of a notorious gang of hoodlums who had been terrorising members of the public around LAUTECH in Ogbomoso.

The suspect, who was also alleged to be a member of Eiye cult group, was found in possession of two locally made pistols, four live cartridges, one knife and one cutlass when he was arrested according to the police.

State commissioner of police, Mr Shina Olukolu, while narrating how the suspect was arrested, informed journalists that the suspect was nabbed by the SARS officers in Ogbomoso town following information received by the anti-crime team.

Olukolu said, “On June 6th, 2019 at about 1930hrs, information was received at SARS office, Ogbomoso operational base, that the kingpin of a notorious gang of hoodlums, who had been terrorising members of the public around Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, who had also been on the wanted list of the police for his involvement in series of criminal activities, was sighted on a motorbike with a bag fastened to his back at Aroje area, Ogbomoso town.

Sequel to this information, a team of SARS operatives, who were on routine Anti-crime patrol within Ogbomoso town, swung into action, stopped, searched and arrested the said hoodlum who later identified himself as Araoye Adeniyi.

“Upon interrogation, he further identified himself as a student of the Accounting Department, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso and confessed to be a member of Eiye Confraternity Secret Cult in the said institution who had been unleashing mayhem on members of the public and students alike.

Investigation is now in progress to arrest other members of his cult gang.”

Olukolu, however, assured the people of the state that the police have continued to map out new strategies and ways to combat and reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the state.