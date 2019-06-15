NEWS
‘Political Paradigm Shift Assignment For All Religions’
The national chairman of Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP), Dr Olusegun Gidansujada Ijagbemi, has said that the political paradigm shift required to move Nigeria to where it ought to be is an assignment for Muslims and Christians alike.
The statement was made, recently, during a paper presentation titled “Christians In Politics: Paradym Shift From Democracy To Theocracy” at Winners Campus Fellowship in Kogi State University, Ayingba.
Ijagbemi explained that the growing need for both religions to unite to fight the ills bedeviling the country steers from a complete departure from our democracy, from what it is originally meant to be. According to him, democracy is a failure in Africa because it’s simply a system where people in the majority, mostly composed of illiterates, elect incompetent leaders to every level in free and fair elections.
He continued, “Politics is now formed for earthly purposes by wishes of men not God, all politicians involved in the democracy of this world are representing another order, which is a product of evil, since independence.
The chairman stressed that the contributing factor to the increasing apathy and low turn out at polls is the feeling that there will not be any change from looting spree by people in government that have left the nation with nothing to show for the record earnings of massive wealth of the country.
He pointed out that accessibility to free education at all levels and the principles of the “12 Pillars Of Oath” of the JMPP, which will ensure change through the purging, purifying and refinement influence on Nigerians against stealing of public wealth or receiving or giving bribe, will ensure a new model political system in the country.
MOST READ
‘Political Paradigm Shift Assignment For All Religions’
The national chairman of Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP), Dr Olusegun Gidansujada Ijagbemi, has said that the political paradigm shift...
Abuja Tricycle Operators Attest To Standard Products
Abuja tricycle operators have attested to the fact that there are no substandard tricycles flooding the Nigeria market, stating that...
Niger Govt Faults CAN Over Appointments
The Niger State government has faulted a statement credited to the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)...
PIDI Tasks Lawmakers On Favourable Bill For Ex-Convicts
A non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Prison Inmates Development Initiative (PIDI-Nigeria) has charged the newly elected Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and...
Dearth Of Blood Donors Our Major Challenge- University Don
Dr Waziri Aliyu Dahiru, a consultant of haematology with the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, (ABUTH) Zaria, yesterday, described dearth...
‘Use Nollywood Platform To Promote Peace, Prosperity’
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has urged the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to use...
10 Patients Go Blind After Injection In Hospital
Medical experts at a tertiary health institution in Kaduna State are now working round the clock to unveil the circumstances...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Flash In The Pan: Politicians Who Left The Stage In Their Prime
- BUSINESS21 hours ago
FG Issues Final Order To MultiChoice On Tariff Review
- Others8 hours ago
el-Rufai Appoints Eight Special Advisers
- NEWS22 hours ago
Coalition Knocks Obasanjo, GEJ Over Inciting Comments
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Gov. Bello Meets Buhari In Abuja
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Atiku, PDP Asking For Server We Don’t Have – INEC
- COLUMNS21 hours ago
Amaechi’s Train Ride For $2b Silence