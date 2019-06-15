Others
Private School Teacher Hangs Self In Kano
The Kano Police Command through its mouth piece, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, said that a middle age man one Femi Oguntumi 40 years old has committed suicide.
According to him the deceased before his demise was staff of Karish College Kawaji and he committed the act by hanging himself on a ceiling fan until he briefed his last.
He said the deceased corpse was later rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital where it was deposited.
The state Police Commissioner of Police instructed that a discrete investigation be carried out on the Corpse in order to ascertain the real course of his action.
However the Police Commissioner used the opportunity to call on the general public to desist from taking their own lives no matter the level of provocation of anger.
It was gathered that the deceased has not left any note on why he has resolve killed himself.
