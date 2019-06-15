Raw Papaya For Menstrual Pain, Diabetes, Others

Ripe papaya has a number of health benefits, but in its raw form it holds a number of amazing health benefits.

Menstrual pain:

Raw papaya has long been known as a potent agent to induce an abortion. While that claim is yet to be scientifically proven, there are studies that show that eating raw papaya increases the levels of oxytocin and prostaglandin in a woman’s body. This induces contractions in a woman’s uterus and can help ease menstrual pain. You may also like to read about these natural ways to menstrual pain.

Helps beat diabetes:

If you are diabetic then raw papaya is a great fruit for you to eat. Known to be great for diabetics, a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences found that raw papaya juice helps reduce blood glucose levels by aiding in the regeneration of beta cells and increases insulin synthesis.

Helps you lose weight:

Raw papaya contains a lot more active enzymes than the ripe version of the fruit. Two of the most potent enzymes it contains is papain and chymopapain. Both these enzymes help in the breakdown of fat, proteins and carbohydrates from the food we eat. In fact, papain has been found to be more efficient in the breakdown of fats than pepsin (a compound produced by our stomachs for the same purpose). You may also like to read about this raw papaya-pepper combo to lose weight.

Improves digestion:

Due to the presence of papain and chymopapain along with other enzymes and phytonutrients help improve digestion. What’s more this potent mixture also is great to help get rid of toxins from the body. You may also like to read about these 9 home remedies for better digestion.

Helps beat constipation:

High in fibre content, raw papayas are great to help beat constipation. But that’s not all. The enzymes present in raw papaya, especially the latex in it are great to help clean out your stomach. Not only does it help improve peristalsis within your stomach, but it also helps move waste along your colon and into your bowels. The fibre content also absorbs water and helps soften the stool. You may also like to read about more home remedies to beat constipation.

Helps hasten the wound healing process and relieves problematic skin conditions:

Raw papaya is high in protease enzyme content. This is why the fruit has de-sloughing properties that help a wound heal faster. Apart from that raw papaya also has vital nutrient such as magnesium, potassium, vitamins A, C, E and B which helps relieve certain skin conditions and soothes inflammation.

Prevents vitamin deficiency:

According to a study performed in The British Journal of Nutrition raw papaya was found to have the greatest amount of carotenoids than tomatoes and carrots. What’s more the carotenoids present in raw papaya is also found to be more easily usable in the human body when compared to those found in other fruits. You may also like to read these 8 signs of vitamin deficiency.

Helps increase lactation:

Raw papaya has a compound that makes it a galactagogue – a compound that helps improve lactation in new mothers. This is why it is used as a treatment in many traditional alternative medical disciplines like Ayurveda to help a new mother lactate.