Sarsoli Prepares For Trade Show In Germany, Recounts Experience

Leading plastic master-batch manufacturing company in Nigeria, Sarsoli Industries has concluded all arrangements to exhibit at the largest plastic industry Fair in the world: K Plast Print Pack Trade Show scheduled to hold at Dusseldorf, Germany in October this year.

The Lagos based plastic company which started operations in 2011 is the first company from West Africa to exhibit at the K Fair in 2013.

Impressed with the positive results garnered from the Fair, Sarsoli again exhibited their products at the Trade Fair in 2016 and is expected to attend the next Trade Fair which is coming up in October 2019. Back home, Sarsoli was also at the K event in the last 5th Plast Print Pack Trade Show 2019 which held in Landmark, Lagos.

According to the Managing Director of Sarsoli, Jai Changrani, their third exhibition at K has brought in more innovations to the company. He said their participation in the fair proves that they are conscious of producing quality products and also indicates that they are at par with some of the leaders in the plastics industry globally.

Changrani further stated, that being at the K Fair gives them the first-hand information on new technology introduction in the plastic and allied industries, adding that it was after Sarsoli exhibited at K Fair in 2013, that they started exporting master-batches to neighboring countries of Nigeria in West Africa in 2014. Already, Sarsoli Industries has now expanded to Ghana where they have an office.

“The K Trade Fair has been instrumental in helping us expand to our target market across West Africa sub-region and such focus on ECOWAS countries provides zero import duty. This has made our products cheaper, compared to importing from somewhere. In addition, operating within ECOWAS makes supply time fast and foreign exchange income is generated by exports”, the Changrani stated.”

Currently, the company services the plastic industry, producing items like jerry cans, shopping bags, chairs, tables, buckets, sacks, mats etc.

“In the production of master-batches there are nearly 20 different ingredients used to get different coloured master-batches with nearly 40% of these ingredients imported from different parts of the world like, India, China, Egypt, Germany, US, Belgium, Korea etc”, he added.

Meanwhile the company says it’s current focus is to encourage local plastic industries as well as to compete with imports from Korea, Turkey, Egypt, China and India. The managing director explained that with the increase in local content, local production is always expanding while employment and technical empowerment are getting a boost. Stressing that this in turn will further assist the Nigerian government’s diversification policy and rake in forex to the economy.