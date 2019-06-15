Super Eagles Drop 3 Places In New FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles dropped three places to 45th spot in the latest world rankings released by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), yesterday.

The new ranking came as a blow to Gernot Rohr-led team who moved up four places in the previous standings.

During the period under review, the three-time African champions were involved in a friendly match against Zimbabwe as part of their preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but it ended in a goalless draw in Asaba.

Nigeria joins Guinea, DR Congo, Lesotho and Seychelles as the African teams with the biggest drop in ranks in the standings.

Despite the global difference, Supper Eagles remain the third best team in Africa behind first and second-placed Senegal and Tunisia who are ranked 22 and 25 in the world respectively.

Morocco [47], DR Congo [49], Ghana [50], Cameroon [51], Egypt [58], Burkina Faso [59] and Mali [62] make up the other top 10 teams in African continent.

Nigeria will be aiming for greater heights in the next FIFA ranking scheduled for July 25 with their performances at the Africa Cup of Nations will be included.

Nigeria are placed in Group B of the tournament with Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar, who are heading to AFCON ranked 13th (71), 25th (108) and 37th (134) respectively. Only Burundi in group B AFCON moved up stepping up two places while Guinea dropped three spots and Madagascar also slipped by a spot.

Meanwhile, feelers from the camp indicate only a very positive mood with players and officials thinking of how to bring honour and glory to the nation, when the whistle goes for kick off at the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals in seven days.

Three –time African champions Nigeria are on an eight –match unbeaten run since elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.