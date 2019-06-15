The Great Debate: Whither The Husbands?

Choosing a wife is easy for most men. However, same cannot be said for most women. Thus, the rate of unmarried women keeps soaring. HEMBADOON ORSAR looks into the twists, turns, and real reasons behind the developing phenomenon

Few days ago, a video clip of a young Nigerian woman crying on a street in Lagos over her inability to find a man to settle down with went viral. It sparked off fresh debate about husband scarceness and the increasing number of single women in most parts of the globe

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was seen crying, screaming and asking why God left her in that condition at her age and despite possessing almost every quality of a wife material.

It could be deduced from her emotional outburst that no man has shown any genuine interest in taking her in. It was clear that she was acting out of frustration or pressure from friends or family members, who must have expected her to bring in suitors. Perhaps, given societal demands for a woman to be married at a certain age in her life, her action might be out of frustration, which led her to wallow in self-pity.

The video has continued to draw more attention on social media with opposing views of pity and criticisms indicating that her priorities were not in place.

She is not the only one soaked in such pain. The hapless woman is, however, one in millions of her ilk world over and there are those who have gone as far as coming to social media platforms seeking for husband and even willing to pay the bills no matter the condition. There are also cases of young women in Nigeria seen proposing to their boyfriends in the public, some of which did not end well or work out for them.

Every year, women in their millions come of marriage age with the hope to get married on time but this wish most times end up as pipe dream. Although there are a good number of women who may not be willing to marry for several reasons, as in the case of career, phobia due to experienced heartbreak. But with the wish of every mother to see their daughter marry at the right time and age, this set of women are not brood.

Thus, as more young ones flood the marriage market, they are however confronted with those already ripe for marriage as they add up to the growing army of spinsters anxiously waiting to be taken in but with only a few of them lucky enough to find partners.

Getting a husband has become one of the challenges faced by many young women today. In deed, after money and wealth, it had become the most sort for prayer points in the church of today. It is the reason many ladies go to churches and crusade these days seeking for breakthrough. And this calls for serious concern.

Why are there so many women waiting for the right partner or even a man to take them in? This has been the conversation and the subject of discussion in the last decades.

Many people have attributed the increase in scarcity of men, or women being more than men to over exposure and the tendency of towing the Western culture as contributory factors.

While parents have also been blamed for not setting the agenda of marriage for their children, especially the girl child, at the early stage by educating them on when they should start preparing their mind for marriage, others said it all depends on the background of the kind of environment a girl is brought up in. Religion as a factor is not also left out.

But pause for a minute, what kind of men do women of this generation want to settle down with? This has also thrown up another question as to who should be blamed.

Maryam Habu Shinga, a social commentator, in one of her recent articles, ‘Husband Scarcity’, said the tendency of women of these days to marry ‘already made’ men is building an army of unmarried women. Maryam who said the idea of marriage is often misinterpreted by young women of this generation, described scarcity of men as artificially created by women themselves.

“… Or, maybe there were more men than women then, or there was an adequate corresponding numbers of both genders. I don’t think so. Maybe then, the women had values and were prepared to build a home and not park into a built home. Then, once a young man comes of age and can at least feed himself and his wife, he goes out in search of a wife and the woman really appreciates him and helps him to build a future.

“We created what we now see as “Husband Scarcity” for ourselves. Today, the reverse is the case. Ask an average girl to define her dream husband; you get things like “he has to be tall, handsome, fair, and rich, own a house at least, and be presentable” and then she adds “God fearing” in order not to sound so worldly.

Then, check the number of girls around you and the number of men that meet that standard, and you will see the problem. You hear girls say, “I cannot suffer in my father’s house and then go and start suffering with a man.” What a wonderful dream!

“The problem is that the description majority of girls give of their ideal man is virtually the same. When 50 girls want the same kind of man and the man that fits what they want is just one man, and the man can only pick one. Then, what becomes of the 49 others?

“Another irony of our time is that it is hard, due to the face of our economy to find a man who is of marriage age who possesses all those things these ladies want, legally (except those involved in Internet fraud); even the number of those in Internet fraud is not enough to match all those searching for already-made husbands. If you look around, the majority of the ladies of substance, of good value and virtue, who are ready to build a home with a man who has prospects, are married and not complaining of husband scarcity,” said Maryam who further advised that women should be contented with what is available to them and build it to their taste.

“The easiest way to find a husband now, is to change your view of who a husband is. A husband is that man God made and then saw that it may be hard for him to really actualize his purpose for making him, without a help mate and then made the woman and gave to him, and he felt complete and fulfilled. Marriage is not a poverty alleviation programme”, she advised.

Recently, a renowned clergy, Rev Vincent Mulwa, General Overseer of Christ Pilgrim Restoration Centre, made a declaration that sparked off debate across Christendom in some parts of the world.

Vincent, in one of sermons, had advised that Christian men were free to marry more than one wife, even as he added that no verse of the Bible forbids polygamy.

The clergy, during his preaching, out rightly challenged the widely accepted Christian doctrine of one man, one wife.

He said Africans have ignorantly adopted ideas of European missionaries who brought Christianity into Africa and abandoned polygamy, a practice that was rife even among the people who lived during biblical times.

His words: “I want Christian leaders to review teachings on monogamous marriages, because there is no verse in the Bible supporting it. This has become necessary to save a generation of women who are ageing in church without husbands

“I have been in the ministry for 38 years, preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ but now I have realised that we ministers of the gospel have lost our believers.

“There is nowhere in the Bible where I read prophets and preachers praying for single ladies to get married. The Bible people were polygamous and everyone had a husband,” adding that widows were also allowed to become concubines.

“As far as the Bible is concerned, the number of wives or concubines that one has is not a standard of holiness. I have come out to tell all Christians that we must preach the truth and allow our men in the churches to marry as many wives as they can. Polygamy is not about men needing many wives but it’s about women needing husbands. What the Bible strongly to condemn is adultery and taking of another man’s wife.

He says Christianity is not an American or European culture. Rather, it is God’s way of reaching and dealing with humankind.

His interpretation of the Bible is that, it has not condemned polygamy. Rather, it was practised widely by men of God in the Bible.

“Polygamy is an acceptable practice. No lady should stay without a husband. Christianity remains the most holy faith, but when preached from the perspective of the European and American gentiles, then it is definitely the filthiest religion on earth.”

For instance, some of the men in the Bible like Abraham, Solomon and David married more than one wife and had concubines with whom they got children too.

While this debate was yet to be over, Laikipia Woman Representative, Catherine Waruguru, who was recently in Kenya called on women to go avoid the trapped of remaining single or single mothers by going into marriage as second wives.

Get a husband at a cost, this was bit of her message to single ladies and mothers as she promised to do everything to help ladies, particularly single mothers, to get husbands of their choice.

The woman rep, who is married as a second wife, caused a stir on social media with her position.

This was also coming just a few days after the King of Swaziland, King Mswati III, made a declaration in the country that from June 2019, men will be required to marry at least five wives or go to jail.

Second wife as an alternative solution?

In an interview with a 27-year-old Awashima Azande, a single woman who spoke to our correspondent, she vowed not to get married as a second wife as long as she live on the earth planet.

“Why should I go and marry a man who is already married? There is no way one would convince me to agree that women are more than men here in Nigeria so we should indulge in marrying men as second wife.

“Whether it is a Christian or Muslim country even in the Muslim community where their religion says men should marry four wives some still have one and some two.

For Celina Idoga, should rather remain a single mother than being a second wife out of desperation to marry.

“Marrying many wives or as a second wife is one choice. Gone are the days where our fathers pack dozen of women and kept them to be suffering in the name of marriage. If one chose to do any of the two is her business but me I prefer to be a single mother than going to for second class citizen in a mans house.”

In her view, Mngunengen Koryol said she “can not marry a man as a second wife for out of desperation, or to please any of my family member.

But if I must marry as second wife, may be the man is very rich, because that kind of marriage for me is not about love but what the husband can offer.

“I am willing to marry any man I have feelings for as long as he loves me in return but they are not easy to come by with these days. Men are truly scarce whether you believe or not, there are only few of them out there who are honest and willing to settle down” Anthonia Edobor told LEADERSHIP Weekend.

“Why should I be looking for an already made man when that means I will add no value to his life after marriage, apart from bearing children for him? By the way, what if you can’t have a child at the end of the day?

“I grew up to see how both of my parents worked hard to bring our family out of poverty. I have learnt a lot from my mother and I think I will take that to my husband’s house when he eventually comes.

“Second wife? I don’t pray for that but it is better than not being married at all, she said.

Another single woman who do not want her name in print told LEADERSHIP Weekend that, because of the way her mother was treated by the father who had six wives would not allow any man to enslave her out of desperate decision to get married in the status of a second wife.

Another spinster, Edwina Ngasho, said for her, she might marry someday, but for now she is single and not searching but will never as a second wife.

“I prefer dating guys that are my mates not old men that are already married. I am a jealous lover. I can’t imagine my husband sleeping with another woman there in the house for the sake of polygamy.”

While Hanivaa Uke supported the view that women should go into marriage as second wives to reduce the number of unmarried women in the street.

According to her, “most young women prefer dating married men. So, when you are dating peoples’ husband you are already a second or third wife to the man, so the best way is to marry him as second wife and rest.

“In Nigeria there is no husband scarcity, those who want to marry are getting married, husband and wives are everywhere; the only problem is for you to get a right wife or husband that can blend with you”, she said.

In her view Effiong Obasi, a 26 year-old single, disclosed that she can only agree to be someone’s second wife if only the man agrees to her conditions.

According to her, “being a second wife means the husband will build her own house for her, set up a business for whether she is working or not and as well make her family comfortable. Then I will agree if not I don’t think it will be possible, I don’t want any man to enslave me simply because I must marry”

While another single woman who simply identified herself as Ify said being “a second wife does not solve the problem of unmarried girls neither marrying of many wives cannot solve that problem, because many men don’t even like the idea of marrying two wives talk more of five.”