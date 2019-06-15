Connect with us
Transfer: Mbappe, Salah, Sterling Break €200m Barrier, Neymar Drops To €124m

Published

1 min ago

on

Strikers top the latest transfer valuations of players in the five leading European leagues with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe now estimated to be worth a staggering €252 million, though his Brazilian teammate Neymar having lost more than 40% of his value dropping to €124.7 million.

The figures from the CIES Football Observatory rank Mbappe top at €252 million, followed by Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah at €219 million and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling at €204 million. Attacking players fill the top 12 positions.

Apart from strikers, the report authors point out the most expensive footballers per position are Liverpool’s Alisson Becker (€107 million) for goalkeepers, teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold (€130 million) for defenders and Manchester United’s for sale midfielder Paul Pogba (€125 million). The test of the ranking will be whether Man Utd can realise that value for Pogba.

“Lionel Messi (€167 million) heads the rankings for players over 31 years of age, while Cristiano Ronaldo (€118 million) tops the table for footballers aged 33 or more,” says the CIES.

19 players from the English Premier League occupy the first 30 ranking places. 27 of them are valued at more than €100 million. Dele Alli being the 27th ranked player at €102.5 million.

The CIES Football Observatory values are calculated using their own proprietory algorithm taking into account variables including age, contract, position, minutes, goals, international status, and team results. The estimates refer to the value for the most likely recruiting club.

