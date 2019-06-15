ENTERTAINMENT
‘Use Nollywood Platform To Promote Peace, Prosperity’
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has urged the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to use their fame and Nollywood platform to promote peace, prosperity of Nigeria to the outside world.
He said this after receiving an award from the Actors Guild of Nigeria, an association of professional actors in the Nigerian motion picture industry, known as Nollywood, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Defense Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Gen Buratai acknowledged the great role film industry has been playing in portraying the country in such a way that it attracts foreign exchange earnings and employment for youths and Africa in general.
He explained that Nollywood is the third largest movie industry in the world, turning over $50million annually and also the second largest employer of labour after agriculture in Nigeria.
“Nollywood is a force to be reckoned with in Nigeria and the world at large. I want to congratulate you for this great achievement and dedication. It is also due to its dedication and love for humanity that this has been made possible.
“We want to assure you that the Nigerian army will partner with the Actors Guild to ensure that the image of the country is portrayed in good light.
“The South African Chief of Army Staff was with me recently and was so much in love with Nollwyood movies. He was so impressed that he was looking forward to meeting some of the elders in the movies,” he said adding that, “Insecurity is a threat to our corporate existence as humans and it has claimed lots of lives. It is very important to take a look at re-radicalisation in your films.”
“It is obvious you have been keeping tabs with happenings in our country. And be rest assured that as security challenges come, we would continue to tackle them as we continue to secure the country,” he explained.
Speaking earlier, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, national president, Actors Guild of Nigeria, who was represented by Mr Stephen Eboh, says the executives and members of the AGN thanked General Buratai for finding the industry worthy of the reception he gave them while promising greater collaboration in the near future.
He said: “We want to commend your professional leadership qualities with which you have driven the Nigerian Army into an enviable position. The role of Nigerian Army in maintaining security, peace, economic, social-political, religious, as well as defending the territorial integrity of our great nation, Nigeria cannot be overemphasised.
“Therefore this visit is very important as we seek to foster a mutually beneficial relationship with the Nigerian Army.
We are here to seek the partnership of the Nigerian Army in providing security for our members and production crew when filming in high volatile areas across the country especially in the Northeast region.”
