We Will Pass 2020 Budget In 3 Months – Senate President

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has assured that the 9th Senate would pass the 2020 budget within three months of receiving it from President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed this, yesterday, to State House correspondents after observing Jumaat prayer at the Presidential Villa Mosque.

He called on the executive to present the budget before the National Assembly in good time specifically in September or early October.

With this, he noted that the lawmakers would pass the budget before embarking on their Christmas recess.

He said, “Well, this is a crucial thing that worries everyone, every Nigerian wants to see the National Assembly pass the budget in good time and what we have in mind, which we’ve campaigned with and it’s something both chambers in the National Assembly have bought into – is that we’ll pass the budget within three months by the grace of God.

“But I want to say here that it takes two sides of government to pass the budget in good time and I am sure that the executive side of the government would like to present the budget before the National Assembly in good time.

“In September or early October and by the grace of God, we in the National Assembly, will ensure that we carry out the budget defence and do the remaining parts of the processes and before we leave for Christmas break, the budget would have been passed and Mr President would have the budget before him to sign and assent.”

He further stated that this requires sacrifice on the part of the National Assembly and the executive side of the government saying, “that we create a window for budget defence only, a dedicated period and time frame- say a month of which only budget defence would be carried out in the National Assembly.

He said it is the desire in the National Assembly that every minister, every chief executive officer of every agency comes to the National Assembly and defends the budget of his agency or her agency before going out of the country.

According to him, that window is going to be available within the one-month but that is the only window that is going to be available.

“After that for example, for every minister or head of agency who did not come to defend the budget of that institution, the National Assembly would go ahead to work on such a budget appropriately.

“I believe that nobody would take pleasure in wasting the time of this administration. We are in a hurry, we are thirsty to perform, we want to support Mr President, we want to see Mr President achieve those legacies, dreams that he has and we are going to work full course and full time to ensure that we give him the maximum support that he requires,” he stated.

The senate president also said Nigerians expect a National Assembly that is very focused, very united, patriotic and nationalistic saying, “that is by the grace of God, the National Assembly that we shall have.

“We also hope to have a National Assembly that will work with the executive arm of government in a partnership and synergy to ensure that we perform our functions as a government because we are a single unit.

“I also foresee a National Assembly that will insist that whoever has a responsibility in government performs that responsibility because it takes all of us to work together to ensure that no part or nobody is left behind. If there were anyone that is deficient, it would cost the system.