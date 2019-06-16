ENTERTAINMENT
Mercy Johnson To Launch New ‘kitchen Talk Show’ July
Award winning actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie is set to launch her new ‘Kitchen talk show’ called, “Mercy’s Menu,” from July 2019 where she talks to fellow celebrities about their lifestyle, their opinion on life issues and their intimate secrets while cooking.
The 13 episode show features veteran Nollywood actress, Liz Benson and other popular celebrities like AY, Chigul, Omawumi, Niniola, Ufuoma McDermott, Maraji Busola Dakolo, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Ill Bliss and Munachi, Lagos House Wife (Rayo) and her beautiful family, Prince Odi Okojie, Purity, Henry and Angel Okojie.
“A lot of people think that celebrities’ lives are perfect but they are not. I love to cook and talk; getting people to talk over food is one of the most enjoyable things I have done”, the Nollywood star revealed. “I call it a “Kitchen Talk show” because it happens around food and we talk about a lot of important things in the kitchen”.
Shot on location at Pedini Bosch Kitchen in 2018, Mercy roots out juicy information from her guests on family, work, scandal and some of the most challenging points of their lives. The show promises to be exciting, funny and emotional.
The show is set to be aired from July 6, 2019 on African Magic Showcase -just before Big Brother Nigeria highlights- by 18.00 CAT (5.00pm Nigerian Time) on Saturdays.
MOST READ
9th NASS: Issues That Shaped Gbajabiamila’s Emergence
On June 11, 2019, the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly elected a new leadership. SOLOMON AYADO takes...
Drama As 9th Senate Begins Sitting
The red chamber was full of drama and humour during its first sitting after inauguration, writes SUNDAY ISUWA Following its...
NASS And PDP’s Inability To Change The Tide
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) couldn’t alter the plan of the All Progressive Congress (APC), on how the leadership of...
26 Years After, June 12 Becomes Democracy Day
Although May 29, 2019, marks the 20th anniversary of uninterrupted democratic governance in Nigeria, June 12 of every year will...
PAN Nigeria Supports Nigerian Film Industry
Auto giant in the country, PAN Nigeria Limited has entered into a partnered arrangement with Golden Effects, producer of Kunle...
Nigerians Set Agenda As PMB Shops For NASS Liaison Officers
To avoid a repeat of the frosty relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government during the 8th National...
Incessant Building Collapse: Nigerians At the Mercy of Greedy Developers
The manner buildings under construction are collapsing across the country, coupled with the number of deaths and injured persons being...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
Zulum Blasts INGOs Over False Claim On Projects
- SPONSORED21 hours ago
LATEST DISCOVERY: How To Treat Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction Naturally And Be Free For Life
- NEWS13 hours ago
Kaduma Govt Retains 14 Ministries, Adds Three New Ones
- SPORTS23 hours ago
Transfer: Mbappe, Salah, Sterling Break €200m Barrier, Neymar Drops To €124m
- NEWS23 hours ago
N2bn Fraud: Jang Remonstrates Submission Of Classified Documents In Court
- NEWS12 hours ago
We Are Ready To Pay Counterpart Funds For Devt, Gov Yahaya Assures.
- CRIME14 hours ago
Army Arraign 14 Officers, Soldiers Accused Of Murder, Kidnapping
- NEWS23 hours ago
Police Parade 400-level LAUTECH Student For Serial Crime