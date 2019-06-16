Mercy Johnson To Launch New ‘kitchen Talk Show’ July

Award winning actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie is set to launch her new ‘Kitchen talk show’ called, “Mercy’s Menu,” from July 2019 where she talks to fellow celebrities about their lifestyle, their opinion on life issues and their intimate secrets while cooking.

The 13 episode show features veteran Nollywood actress, Liz Benson and other popular celebrities like AY, Chigul, Omawumi, Niniola, Ufuoma McDermott, Maraji Busola Dakolo, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Ill Bliss and Munachi, Lagos House Wife (Rayo) and her beautiful family, Prince Odi Okojie, Purity, Henry and Angel Okojie.

“A lot of people think that celebrities’ lives are perfect but they are not. I love to cook and talk; getting people to talk over food is one of the most enjoyable things I have done”, the Nollywood star revealed. “I call it a “Kitchen Talk show” because it happens around food and we talk about a lot of important things in the kitchen”.

Shot on location at Pedini Bosch Kitchen in 2018, Mercy roots out juicy information from her guests on family, work, scandal and some of the most challenging points of their lives. The show promises to be exciting, funny and emotional.

The show is set to be aired from July 6, 2019 on African Magic Showcase -just before Big Brother Nigeria highlights- by 18.00 CAT (5.00pm Nigerian Time) on Saturdays.