NASS And PDP’s Inability To Change The Tide

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) couldn’t alter the plan of the All Progressive Congress (APC), on how the leadership of the National Assembly emerged. CHIBUZO UKAIBE writes

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not able to rally it’s lawmakers to vote the way it wanted. PDP directed lawmakers under it’s platform to vote for candidates that were opposed to the choice of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC national leadership endorsed Sen Ahmed Lawan and Sen Ovie Omo-Agege as its candidates for the Senate presidency and deputy Senate President positions. In the House of Representatives, the party endorsed, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Hon Idris Wase as Speaker and deputy speaker.

But Sen. Ali Ndume and Hon Muhammad Umar Bago refused to abide by the party’s choice, opting to test their popularity instead.

On the eve of the election, after series of meetings the PDP issued a directive to its members on which candidate to support.

The meeting was attended by PDP national working committee, it’s governors, some ranking lawmakers of the party.

The critical PDP meeting was held at the PDP Governors Forum at the Bayelsa state governor’s lodge, Maitama, Abuja.

Before the commencement of the meeting, PDP lawmakers had earlier met with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu at separate venues in the nation’s capital.

Evidently, the sole agenda of the meeting was the election of principal officers of the Senate and House of Representatives of the 9th Assembly.

Some governors present were Adamu Fintiri, Emeka Ihedioha and Seyi Makinde, governors of Adamawa, Imo and Oyo states respectively had joined their Bayelsa state counterpart, Seriake Dickson for the all-important meeting.

Also present at the Bayelsa governor’s lodge are the trio of Senator Baba Tella, Senator Walid Jibrin and Hon. Yakubu Dogara, deputy governor of Bauchi state, chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees and immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

At the end of the meeting, the party leadership endorsed Sen Ali Ndume, Hon Umar Bago as their candidates for Senate President and Speaker of the House of Reps.

The party in a statement by its national secretary, Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri said after very extensive consultations with critical stakeholders resolves to support Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago for Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives respectively, ahead of National Assembly inauguration on Tuesday.

The statement added “The final resolution on Senator Ndume and Hon. Bago was reached at the end of a decisive meeting of members of the National Working Committee, party leaders, state governors as well as senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP.

“This decision is in the best interest of the nation, in line with our party’s determination to deepen democracy, ensure a strong and independent legislature, strict compliance with the principle of separation of powers as well as constitutional checks and balances in the polity.

“All senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP are to be guided accordingly.”

But the directive was disregarded by the PDP lawmakers, perhaps signalling a shift in regard for party supremacy. In the Senate, out of 107 members who voted, Lawan scored 79 votes to defeat PDP’s choice Ndume who scored 28 votes. Interestingly, while the PDP has 44 members, APC has 63 and YPP one.

In the House, out of 358 lawmakers who participated in the election, Hon Gbajabiamila polled 281 votes while Hon Bago scored 76. In the House APC has 190 members, PDP 151 members, while other parties have 19 members.

What was more dramatic was the outcome of the election for the Deputy Senate Presidency seat. The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ovie Omo-Agege, roundly defeated immediate past occupant of the seat, Ike Ekweremadu by 68 to 37 votes.

While some analysts aver that it would have been unstrategic for the party to issue an early directive to its members in the National Assembly on whom to vote, others believe that the move was reactionary to the fact that they had lost the ability to rally their lawmakers to secure bulk votes.

Checks by LEADERSHIP Sunday revealed that most PDP lawmakers had already struck deals with the leading candidates of the APC. Lawan and Gbajabiamila had already infiltrated the ranks of the PDP lawmakers such that the opposition members were now more interested in securing their personal interests.

Realising that his colleagues had already entered into negotiations with the candidates of the ruling party, the then minority leader, Hon Leo Ogor, urged PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives, to support Gbajabiamila.

Reiterating unflinching commitment to the principles and ethos of democracy, it said “the PDP House Caucus has endorsed its members’ decision to work with Speakership aspirants from the ruling party, thereby allowing all who feel thus inclined, the freedom to attend all meetings, participate in campaigns, strategy sessions and other activities of any Speakership aspirant of their choice.

“While the PDP House Caucus has taken the decision with clear focus on the national interest as well as the future strategic goals of our party, we are not unaware that a few may unfortunately feel inclined to go overboard, nibbling dangerously at carrots dangled before them without adequately heeding appropriate guidelines.

“Nonetheless, such risks have to be taken occasionally as part of sacrifice for the national interest – an overriding consideration for us in our great party.”

The scenario in the Senate was slightly different. Most PDP lawmakers were comfortable with Sen Danjuma Goje’s candidacy.

Although his last minute withdrawal from the race forced a realignment within the PDP, it was learnt that some members of the party had already aligned with Sen Lawan.

Perhaps sensing that the party has lost out in the power play, the national chairman of PDP Prince Uche Secondus, resorted to cautioning President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling APC against what it called muzzling of the legislature and the other arms of the government.

Secondus who stated this against the backdrop of what he called obvious direct involvement of the President and his party in Tuesday’s election of principal officers of the 9th Assembly said that the doctrine of the separation of power must be respected and guided to avoid dictatorship.

The national chairman who stated this in a statement ahead of the inauguration of the 9th Assembly said the warning has become absolutely germane, given the dictatorial tendencies of the APC administration as seen in the last four years, and their continuous propensity to disregard the rule of law and other principles of democracy.

The statement signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, said available intelligence to the party shows that the Presidency and the APC have concluded plans to use intimidation and coercion against legislators not ready to do their bidding in their desperation to hoist leadership on the legislators.

Nevertheless, this dispensation is a whole lot different from what played out in 2015. The ruling APC, according to watchers were more proactive in their approach.

Smarting from the fears that what happened in 2015 could repeat, the party had encouraged its leading candidates to engage with the PDP lawmakers, hence projecting its willingness to have a pro-bipartisan disposition towards an all APC National Assembly leadership.

This has cleared the road for the likes of Gbajabiamila to engage PDP state governors who in turn supported his ambition. Governors David Umahi and Nyesom Wike of Ebonyi and Rivers, assured him of their support.

With the elections over and the new leadership of the National Assembly in place, the PDP governors have urged them to protect the independence of the legislature.

Bayelsa State Governor and Chairman, PDP Governors Forum, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, charged the newly elected leadership of the National Assembly to secure the independence of the legislature in accordance with democratic ethos.

Dickson in a statement also charged the new leadership to ensure that the rights of Nigerians are defended and well protected.

The governor was quoted by his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, as saying that what transpired in the National Assembly on Tuesday was democracy in action.

He urged them to be conscious of the fact that they have emerged at a trying time in the nation’s democracy.

Governor Dickson said the leadership and indeed the National Assembly must strive at all times to uphold national unity and cohesion.

His words: “On behalf of the PDP governors, I congratulate the new leadership of the National Assembly. I urge them to strive to defend the independence of the legislature and to protect the rights of Nigerians.

“If the independence of the legislature is lost, then our democracy would have lost all meaning. The legislators should seek to protect both chambers as well as the rights of Nigerians. They have the responsibility to protect the Nigerian people against all forms of arbitrariness and abuses.

“The legislators should do their utmost to further the stability and unity of the country while working hard to deepen our fledgling democracy. The principal officers have assumed these high positions at a trying time in our nation’s democracy. This reality must not be lost on them.”

Similarly, the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP has since congratulated the 9th National Assembly for its successful inauguration.

The party in a statement acknowledged the newly elected Senate President, Deputy Senate President; as well as the newly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively on their new positions.

The statement signed by the PDP national publicity secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, also commended all those that made the contest robust for helping to deepen our democratic practice.

The PDP said “it will always stand on the side of decency and utmost respect for the institution of the National Assembly and the values we hold as a people.

“Our party therefore charges the federal lawmakers, as representatives of the people, to place the welfare, wishes and aspirations of Nigerians above every other considerations by ensuring a strong and independent legislature that upholds the tenets of democracy and the dictates of our constitution.

“The 9th National Assembly therefore must work hard to save our nation from the prevailing despondency caused by the misrule of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, by effectively applying its statutory legislative instruments to guarantee good governance and fiscal prudence, curb corruption, check the excesses of the executive and protect the rights of Nigerians from incessant violations.”

The PDP reminded the National Assembly members to bear in mind that their allegiance is to the people and the constitution and not to any particular leader or group.

“Our party therefore charges the legislature to work only in the interest of our nation and resist the manipulations and pressure that might come from quarters that seek to undermine our democratic order.

“On our part, the PDP, as a party, will remain truly committed to the welfare of Nigerians. We shall continue to keep our focus on the quest for good governance, national cohesion and economic wellbeing of the people, even as we pursue our collective aspiration for the successful retrieval of our stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal,” the party added.