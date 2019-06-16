Connect with us
Super Eagles Tackle Senegal Behind Closed Doors

Published

1 min ago

on

Super Eagles will today lock horns with Teranga Lions of Senegal in a pre-Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) international friendly game behind closed doors in Ismailia, Egypt.

Both camps have agreed to play the match behind closed door, with Coaches Gernot Rohr and Aliou Cisse savouring the opportunity to put on the carousel different patterns and tactics.

While Senegal is Africa’s number one –ranked team, Nigeria is number three with only Tunisia between them, according to latest rankings by world governing –body FIFA.

Meanwhile, Egyptian referee Mahmoud Ashor will take charge of proceedings when three –time African champions Nigeria and current Africa number one team Senegal clash in a friendly match in Ismailia on Sunday.

He will be assisted by compatriots Mohamed Abdel Mgeed (First Assistant), Ahmed Salah (Second Assistant) and Said Abdollah (Reserve Referee).

The Super Eagles play Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar in Group B of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt (with Alexandria as venue) while Senegal are up against Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania in Group C with Cairo’s Air Defense Stadium as venue.

Egypt 2019 is Nigeria’s 18th appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations, three more than Senegal.

