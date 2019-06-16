The Founding Fathers: Sunday Awoniyi

Early Life And Education

Awoniyi was born in what is now the Mopa-Muro Local Government Area of Kogi State to Pa Solomon Iwalaye and Dorcas Omoboja. A Baptist, he attended the First Baptist Church in Ileteju, Mopa.

He began his education at Baptist Day School in Mopa from 1938 to 1944, moving on to Holy Trinity School in Lokoja from 1945 to 1946, and Provincial Middle School in Okene from 1947 to 1949. He attended the Nigeria College of Arts, Science and Technology (now Ahmadu Bello University) from 1951 until 1956, University College (now the University of Ibadan) from 1956 to 1959, and the Imperial Defence College (now the Royal College of Defence Studies) from 1970 to 1971.

Political Life

Awoniyi’s first political appointment was as a District Officer for the British colonial administration (he was one of few Northern Nigerians to hold the post, most being reserved to Britons). After independence in 1960, he held several posts in the Northern Regional Government including that of Secretary to the Executive Council, where he worked with Sardauna Ahmadu Bello, Premier of Northern Nigeria.

Awoniyi often held up the assassinated premier as an example of good governance, and was known as “Sardauna Keremi”, or “little Sardauna”.

During the Third Republic, Awoniyi was a member of the National Republican Convention (NRC), and was elected to the Senate of Nigeria for the Kogi West district.

Awoniyi was one of the founding members of the People’s Democratic Party. He attempted to become chairman in 1999, but was unsuccessful. The party under Chairman Barnabas Gemade expelled him and six others in 2001 for “anti-party activities”, but reinstated them later that year.

He is credited with the introduction of the concept of ‘basketing’ of political offices, which encourages a global pooling of potential elective and appointive offices, to ensure that various interests are fairly and justly served.

At the height of the heated contest for the senatorial position in Kogi West in 1998, his wise counsel was instrumental to ensuring the position was zoned to Lokoja-Kotonkarfe federal constituency.

As he reasoned, Okun people cannot appropriate the two topmost elective offices in Kogi West; the governorship and senatorial position, all to themselves, playing the ‘have-it-all, totalitarian’ politics of other sections of the state, which has been consistently criticised.

Since Olorunfemi from Kabba Bunu-Ijumu federal constituency in Okunland was already contesting the governorship, Lokoja-Kotonkarfe should be supported in their senatorial bid, he adjudicated.

With the loss of Olorunfemi to Audu in the 1998 governorship election, Awoniyi led other leaders from Okunland and Kogi West to Abuja, including Maj Gen David Jemibewon and Prince Olusola Akanmode, to negotiate the recognition and proper placement of the zone, with the emerging democratic national leadership.

He marshaled the argument that Kogi West and Okunland stood to be disadvantaged and emasculated in the emerging scheme, if the zone was not appropriately compensated. With the governor, Abubakar Audu from Kogi East and his deputy, Chief Patrick Adaba from Kogi Central, Kogi West was left in the political lurch.

The subsequent appointment of Jemibewon as Minister of Police Affairs, and the retention of the ministerial slot in Okunland under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, for as long as Kogi East held on to the governorship and Kogi Central, to the deputy governorship, was a product of this established template. Okunland was equally compensated with appointments into the boards of ministries, departments and agencies.

Ever identifying himself as a Northern Nigerian, he later became Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), a pan Northern Nigerian political organization.

Questioned about his acceptance of this position, he said he was “brought up in my own part of the world to act well our part wherever we may find ourselves. He held the chairmanship until his death.

Awoniyi opposed the Third Term Agenda proposed by supporters of outgoing President Olusegun Obasanjo in favor of his re-election, and was attacked at his Abuja house on March 12, 2006 during the debate.

In April 2006, he wrote an open letter to Obasanjo, saying “I beg of you, for your own good and for our country’s good, make a simple announcement to say that you are not interested in a Third Term and that you plan to go back to Otta in 2007.

Death

On November 18, 2007, while being driven from Abuja to Kaduna, Awoniyi’s car flipped over. He was taken to the National Hospital in Abuja and then flown to London, where he died on November 28.