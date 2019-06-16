Connect with us
ENTERTAINMENT

Thousands Of Music Lovers Come Together For The Falz Experience 2

Published

1 min ago

on

After the emphatic success of the maiden edition of The Falz Experience, the two-time AMVCA winner returned with a new twist for the follow-up show tagged “The Falz Experience 2”. Held last weekend, June 8, at the Eko Convention Centre, the 4-hour live concert featured performances by Falz with support from a star-studded supporting cast.

The maiden edition of the show, which reportedly gulped a whooping sum of N300 million, elevated the concert experience in Nigeria and the new edition offered more than anything seen in Nigeria.

Falz has dominated the chats and conversation in 2019 with the release of his third studio album, “Moral Instruction,” which drove the social and political conversation of Nigeria, and elevated the place of art as a tool for societal change. With piercing songs such as ‘Hypocrite’ and ‘Talk’, the rapper created a set list that offered a 360 experience featuring the best of entertainment, performances, satire and layered education at the concert.

Falz ran the entire spectrum of his personality and talents, fusing his music with comedy and the best character acting. The Sweet Boys Association (SBA) made a live appearance for the first time. But high-fliers, Basketmouth, JJC and IK Osakhioduwa, had their wives including actress Funke Akindele, Elsie Okpocha & Olo Osakioduwa show up and break up the party.

Sola Sobowale, also threw in some drama, breaking up a strip-tease performance. A huge crossover was the appearance of Falz’s character from Chief Daddy, Famzy Beecroft, who made a spectacular appearance and performed his hit tune “Moving Mad”. A shout to the internet viral star of the “You Don’t Touch Me’ video was had, while ‘Sweet Girls’ – Simi, Niniola, Seyi Shay threw in style, vocals and more to add to the magic.

Explaining why he took a new direction with the show Falz said.

 

