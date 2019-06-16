SPORTS
Ukraine Beat Korea To Claim U20 World Cup Title
Ukraine recovered from the shock of falling behind to an early penalty as they beat South Korea 3-1 to win the under-20 World Cup final in Poland on Saturday.
Vladyslav Supriaha was the star for Ukraine, the 19-year-old Dynamo Kiev player scoring twice as his country won the prestigious title for the first time, succeeding the England side who won in 2017.
The Koreans had taken an early lead in Lodz in central Poland, with Valencia starlet Lee Kang-in converting a fifth-minute penalty awarded following a VAR review after Kim Se-yun had been fouled right on the edge of the box.
However, Ukraine levelled in the 34th minute, Supriaha turning and prodding in after the Korean defence had failed to clear a free-kick.
The same player then gave Ukraine the lead eight minutes into the second half, firing home after Kim Hyun-woo had inadvertently played the ball into his path when trying to make a challenge.
The Koreans almost levelled when Lee Jae-ik’s header was saved by Andriy Lunin, the ball hitting the post on its way to safety.
Instead, Ukraine secured the title a minute from time when Heorhiy Tsitaishvili ran more than half the length of the field before finishing emphatically into the far corner.
Ukraine had finished top of a group also containing the United States, Nigeria and Qatar, before seeing off Panama, Colombia and then Italy on their way to the final.
France, Argentina and Portugal had been among the other nations taking part in Poland.
MOST READ
9th NASS: Issues That Shaped Gbajabiamila’s Emergence
On June 11, 2019, the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly elected a new leadership. SOLOMON AYADO takes...
Drama As 9th Senate Begins Sitting
The red chamber was full of drama and humour during its first sitting after inauguration, writes SUNDAY ISUWA Following its...
NASS And PDP’s Inability To Change The Tide
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) couldn’t alter the plan of the All Progressive Congress (APC), on how the leadership of...
26 Years After, June 12 Becomes Democracy Day
Although May 29, 2019, marks the 20th anniversary of uninterrupted democratic governance in Nigeria, June 12 of every year will...
PAN Nigeria Supports Nigerian Film Industry
Auto giant in the country, PAN Nigeria Limited has entered into a partnered arrangement with Golden Effects, producer of Kunle...
Nigerians Set Agenda As PMB Shops For NASS Liaison Officers
To avoid a repeat of the frosty relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government during the 8th National...
Incessant Building Collapse: Nigerians At the Mercy of Greedy Developers
The manner buildings under construction are collapsing across the country, coupled with the number of deaths and injured persons being...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
Zulum Blasts INGOs Over False Claim On Projects
- SPONSORED21 hours ago
LATEST DISCOVERY: How To Treat Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction Naturally And Be Free For Life
- NEWS13 hours ago
Kaduma Govt Retains 14 Ministries, Adds Three New Ones
- SPORTS23 hours ago
Transfer: Mbappe, Salah, Sterling Break €200m Barrier, Neymar Drops To €124m
- NEWS23 hours ago
N2bn Fraud: Jang Remonstrates Submission Of Classified Documents In Court
- NEWS12 hours ago
We Are Ready To Pay Counterpart Funds For Devt, Gov Yahaya Assures.
- CRIME14 hours ago
Army Arraign 14 Officers, Soldiers Accused Of Murder, Kidnapping
- NEWS23 hours ago
Police Parade 400-level LAUTECH Student For Serial Crime