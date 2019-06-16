Women Empowerment: Nasarawa Gov Fulfills Promise Within 48 Hours In Office

Just 48 hours after assuming office, the new governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Alh Sule, has fulfilled his promise to empower women in the state, Danjuma Joseph writes

Governor Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, of Nasarawa State, has delivered on his promise 48 hours after taking oath of office on 29th May, 2019.

The governor had in his maiden address to the people of the state promised to empower women within the first 48 hours of his assumption of office.

And in fulfilment of his promise 100 grinding machines and sewing machine were distributed to women in the state.

Governor Sule distributed the items to the beneficiaries at Government House, Lafia.

He said that the gesture was in fulfillment of his earlier promise to distribute materials for women and youths 48 hours after his inauguration.

Appreciating the support of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), the Governor urged the beneficiaries not to misuse the opportunity given to them by selling off the items, but ensure they reap it’s direct benefit.

According to the Governor, the gesture was spread randomly to women in the three senatorial zones of Nasarawa State.

Governor Sule called on the Nigerian Ports Authority, to redouble it’s corporate social responsibility towards building a mini port in Tunga, so as to facilitate transportation across to Taraba.

“The distribution of 100 grinding and sewing machines was aimed at empowering vulnerable women and youths in the state to enable them to be self-reliant.”

“We always look forward to this kind of empowerment. If you remember, before I actually joined the political arena, we were able to bring Alhaji Aliko Dangote, to Nasarawa State where he gave a total of N130 million to about 13,000 women in the state,” he said.

The governor added that as a government that came with lots of promises to the people of the state, there was the need for him to hit the ground running to meet the challenges, yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Nigeria Port Authority, Mrs. Hadiza Bala Usman, said they were in Nasarawa state to address poverty and raise employment opportunity in the state.

Mrs Usman, who was represented by, Mr. Ibrahim Nasiru, stated that the gesture was part of their social responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the governor said he would not be in a hurry to form his cabinet.

He explained that appointing his cabinet members immediately after taking over will not do good to the state, saying such action would cause him some terrible mistakes that will be inimical to the success of his administration.

The governor said ”I will not be in a hurry to appoint my commissioners, because doing that will lead me into mistakes.”

When asked the status of the treasury, he inherited, Governor Sule said his administration had started studying the handover note submitted by the previous administration, led by Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

“It is too early to know what we met, I just started working on Thursday and we are just studying the book.

“I have also just started meeting with different people, within just 24 hours, we have done a lot of work, we have met with most of the agencies.

“We met with all permanent secretaries in order to brief us, we asked for different information from where they are, we met with some of the chairmen of local government areas to know how they are.

“We also met with security agencies to know whether there is security in this state, so as to improve on the security measures in the state so that people can live in peace with one another. These are some of the things we have been doing when we assumed duty, ” he said.