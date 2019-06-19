Connect with us
POLITICS

9th Assembly Will Work With Executive – Lawan

Published

1 min ago

on

The President of the Senate, Mr Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday said the Ninth National Assembly would work in agreement with the Executive Arm of government in its effort to move the country forward.

Lawan gave the assurance in his office in Abuja during an interactive session with members of the Senate Press Corps.

He said the lawmakers would work to achieve cooperation, synergy and mutual support with the executive in the best interest of Nigerians, who voted them to office.

“In the process governance, we are expected to work with the Executive in a complementary type of relationship that is based on cooperation, synergy and partnership.

“We are not in contention and we will not be in contention with the Executive arm of the government, as we are meant to serve the same people.

“We are meant to ensure that Nigerians get the services that they require and voted us to deliver. And that is exactly what we will do,” he said.

Speaking further on the new approach of the 9th Assembly to its oversight functions, the president of the Senate said: “However, as a legislature, we also have that enviable role of over sighting the executive.

“We will even try to stretch out our oversight process, not as we did before, but we want to see an oversight that is structured from the conception to the presentation of reports by our committees to the plenary of the senate at all times.

“We want to ensure that whoever is given the responsibility on the side of the executive discharges that responsibility.

“When the president appoints a minister, he’s expected to help the president perform those duties as assigned to him to ensure that those who are to work with us should do it in such a manner that we are to work together to deliver the service.

“We are not going to have unnecessary rancour or go to the market place with stones; we are going to be absolutely focused and determined to ensure that Nigerians are taken to the next level of development,” he said.

Lawan thanked journalists for their constitutional role during the recent elections, which produced leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Ezrel Tabiowo, the Chairman of the Press Corps, congratulated Lawan and his team on their election and pledged the support of his colleagues to the smooth running of the newly inaugurated legislature.

He also used the opportunity to reiterate the role of the media in sustaining important institutions like the parliament in a democratic dispensation.

