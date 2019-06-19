NEWS
Borno Gov. Appoints SSG, COS, Others
Gov. Babagana Umara, on Wednesday appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Chief of Staff (COS) two special advisers, a spokesman and other aides.
The Governor’s appointments were conveyed by his Principal Private Secretary, Mr Mustapha Busuguma, in a statement on Wednesday.
Busuguma said the appointments were based on the powers conferred on Umara by Section 208, sub-section 2 (a) and by Section 196 (1) of the 1999 constitution, as amended.
He listed those appointed to include Alh. Usman Shuwa, SSG, Dr Babagana Wakil, COS, Government House, Adamu Abba, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on External Relations and Dr. Mairo Mandara, Special Adviser (SA) and coordinator, Sustainable Development Partnership and Humanitarian Support.
Others include Malam Isa Gusau, SA on Public Relations and Strategy, Alh. Baba Sheikh Haruna, SSA on Media, Alh. Ahmed Sanda, SSA on Protocol, Tanimu Tahir, SA on Media and Abdulrahman Bundi, SA on “New Media’’.
He noted that the governor’s appointments were in recognition of appointees’ proven capacity, records of integrity, passion for selfless services and dedication to duties.
Busuguma said that all appointments were with immediate effect while those requiring swearing-in as provided by the constitution, would be communicated accordingly.
