CLO Investigate Strange Drowning Of 2Yr-Old Boy In Fish Pond
The Civil Liberties Organisation has set up a four-man committee to investigate the strange drowning of a two years old boy, Master PraiseGod Meiseigha in a fish pond by his 14 years old neighbour, favour Dauebi Seibarogu, along the Aritalin area of Ovom in Yenagoa suburb of Bayelsa State.
The Four-Man Committee, headed by the State Secretary of the CLO, Comrade Timi Igoli, include the one-time Secretary of the organisation, Comrade Morris Alagoa, Barr. George Ebinyo and Comrade David West, is to investigate the circumstances sorrunding the incident, the out-of-Police settlement and the threats against victim family by the family of the culprit.
Leadership gathered yesterday that the drowning incident, which occurred on the 28th of February, 2019, was strange as the accused 14 years old Favour Dauebi Seibarogu was reported to have pushed the two years boy into the pond in a controversial circumstance.
Residents of the area, claimed that both the victim and the accused boy reside in the same building and rooms opposite one another.
Leadership gathered that the two Yeats old victim, Master PraiseGod Meiseigha, was in the care of his grandmother when the incident occurred,’ the boy was playing outside when rain started and the old woman went to the back to remove some clothes on the line. By the time she got back, the boy was missing.’
‘She started a desperate search for his missing grandson. She even searches up to Gwegwe area but no success. She came back home and saw the culprit staring at her. She decided to ask him for the whereabout of the victim. The 14 years old boy just pointed to the pond. The old woman raised alarm and called the neighbours’
A neighbour identified as Lucky jumped into the fish pond and brought out the lifeless corpse of the two years old, ‘he was found dead’
LEADERSHIP gathered that before the deceased parents came back from the Area Divisional Police Station, the accused boy and his mother had absconded. But police arrested the father.
Close sources told LEADERSHIP that due to pressure and plea, the family of the victim buried their dead and it was agreed that the victim’s family will pay for the burial among other compensations, but they renege and started threatening the victim’s family. The father of the victim was even slapped for mounting pressure over the agreed terms.’
In the petition to the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) and addressed to the State Chairman, Chief Nengi James-Oriworio, the victim’s family accused the Dauebi Seibarogu family of allegedly killing their child and threatening to deal with them ‘with powerful people in the state.’
Contacted on the development, the State Secretary of the CLO and the Chairman of the Four Committee to investigate the incident, Comrade Timi Igoli, confirmed that the CLO received such petition and they are investigating the matter,’ Yes, such incident occurred and we are investigating to find an amicable means of resolving the issue.’
