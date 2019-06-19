EDHA: APC Condemns Conduct Of Some Members-Elect

***Says Actions Betray Trust Of Edo People

The leadership of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the actions of some members-elect under the platform of the party who are throwing tantrums over the emergence of the leadership of the newly-inaugurated 7th Edo State House of Assembly.

In a statement, the state chairman of the party, Mr. Anselm Ojezua, said the actions of the members-elect are a betrayal of the trust reposed in them by Edo people when they elected an APC-controlled House.

He called on the National Chairman of the Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who should be aware of the issues, to call the members-elect to order, in the interest of the party in the state.

He noted, “The behaviour will not be tolerated. We are calling on the National Chairman who must have heard about their ignoble acts, to call them to order. What they have done is condemnable and will be handled with a firm hand. That is what we are going to do.”

According to him, “The behaviour of some of these members-elect is a cause for concern for the leadership of the state chapter of the APC. We are disappointed with their conduct and the way and manner they have carried themselves in the last couple of days. It is unbecoming of worthy representatives of the people.

“We condemn their conduct in its totality and their tantrum betrays party supremacy. This is why we are exploring sanctions against those found wanting in no distant time. In fact, their punishment is in fixed deposit.”

He said the members-elect ought to conduct themselves as honourable gentlemen and act as people with knowledge of the law when they have grievances, noting, “The process leading to the emergence of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye and his Deputy, Hon. Yekini Idiaye, was in line with the constitution. One will expect that people who ran for legislative office should know better to go to the court if they feel otherwise.”