NEWS
Edo Speaker Gives Illegal Occupants 24-Hours To Vacate Quarters
The newly-elected Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, on Wednesday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to all illegal occupants living in the legislative quarters in Benin to immediately vacate the premises or face sanction.
Okiye gave the order while inspecting the facilities at the legislative quarters.
He said: “lt is expected that nobody should be here except you are a lawmaker. I am giving everybody here 24 hours to vacate this place or face sanction.’’
The Speaker, who expressed disappointment in the dilapidated state of the buildings in the quarters, said the quarters was not fit for human habitation.
“Am shocked at the level of dilapidation, this place is not fit for human habitation, the facilities are not befitting for members saddled with the responsibility of making laws for the state.
“We are going to renovate the quarters to make it habitable for members, we are capable,’’ he stressed.
The quarter-master, Musa Lateef, promised to comply with the speaker’s directive.
Earlier, Mr Godwin Uwangue, an All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Esan North East local council and the Edo State Ceder and Comrade community led by Mr Abumere Aziegbeguhin, visited the speaker to felicitate with him on his election as Speaker of the House
MOST READ
Edo Speaker Gives Illegal Occupants 24-Hours To Vacate Quarters
The newly-elected Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, on Wednesday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to all illegal occupants...
Borno Gov. Appoints SSG, COS, Others
Gov. Babagana Umara, on Wednesday appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Chief of Staff (COS) two special advisers, a...
9th Assembly Will Work With Executive – Lawan
The President of the Senate, Mr Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday said the Ninth National Assembly would work in agreement with...
CBN Disburses N16.4M To 97 Cotton Farmers In Edo
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday distributed farm inputs and started the disbursement of N16.4 million loan to...
2023 Elections: International Observers Urge Early Electoral Reforms
International Observers on Wednesday called for early electoral reforms ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. The observers made...
We Are Ready To Resolve Trade Issues With US – China
The Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Thursday said that it was prepared to resolve, through dialogue,...
NAFDAC Bans Sniper In Open Markets, Supermarkets
As more people continue to use popular agricultural pesticide, Sniper to commit suicide in the country, the National Food, Drug...
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES15 hours ago
NASS Inauguration: How Clerk Averted Constitutional Crisis
- EDUCATION6 hours ago
President Buhari’s Assent To Poly Act Bill, A Laudable Achievement – ASUP
- NEWS5 hours ago
FG Saves N273.8bn From Implementation Of IPPIS In MDAs
- NEWS15 hours ago
Zamfara Gov Launches Elders’ Forum To Tackle Challenges
- NEWS14 hours ago
Lack Of Will To Perform Task Causes Operational Setbacks – Buratai
- NEWS15 hours ago
67-yr-old Woman Hacks First Bank Account, Steals N16.2m
- SPORTS14 hours ago
Women’s World Cup: Falcons Equal Unwanted Record
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
PMB’s Intervention To States Hits N2trn