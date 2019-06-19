Connect with us
Edo Speaker Gives Illegal Occupants 24-Hours To Vacate Quarters

Published

1 min ago

on

Edo State house of assembly

The newly-elected Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, on Wednesday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to all illegal occupants living in the legislative quarters in Benin to immediately vacate the premises or face sanction.

Okiye gave the order while inspecting the facilities at the legislative quarters.

He said: “lt is expected that nobody should be here except you are a lawmaker. I am giving everybody here 24 hours to vacate this place or face sanction.’’

The Speaker, who expressed disappointment in the dilapidated state of the buildings in the quarters, said the quarters was not fit for human habitation.

“Am shocked at the level of dilapidation, this place is not fit for human habitation, the facilities are not befitting for members saddled with the responsibility of making laws for the state.

“We are going to renovate the quarters to make it habitable for members, we are capable,’’ he stressed.

The quarter-master, Musa Lateef, promised to comply with the speaker’s directive.

Earlier, Mr Godwin Uwangue, an All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Esan North East local council and the Edo State Ceder and Comrade community led by Mr Abumere Aziegbeguhin, visited the speaker to felicitate with him on his election as Speaker of the House

 

Edo State house of assembly
