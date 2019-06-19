SPORTS
Erupts Sports, NDDC Plan Sports Summit For South-South
Erupts Sports Limited in conjunction with Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC is organising the first Sports Development Summit for the South-South region later in the year.
According to the CEO of Erupts Sports Limited, Prince Opukiri Jones-Ere, the summit is geared towards enhancing the awareness of sports as a tool for economic growth for the youths of the region.
While speaking to reporters on the planned summit, Jones-Ere said officials of the Federal, State and Local Governments as well as other stakeholders in the region will brainstorm during the summit to fashion out a developmental plan for the region.
“The summit is geared towards enhancing the awareness of sports as a tool for economic growth for the youths of the region as well as an avenue for stock taking on the achievements of sports men and women in the region,” he said.
The former Bayelsa state sports commissioner added that, “We believe that sports can help provide a lasting solution to the unending unrests in the Niger Delta region if adequate attention is given towards sports development”.
