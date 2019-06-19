Connect with us
Advertise With Us

Others

Fake ACP Udoyen Undergoing Prosecution – Police

Published

1 min ago

on

The Nigeria Police Force has revealed that the arrested fake Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kingsley Udoyen, is still undergoing criminal prosecution.

Force PRO, Frank Mba, in a statement, said “the suspect, with the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Kingsley Udoyen, male, 56 years of No. 3, Stadium Road, Abak, Akwa Ibom State arrested in January, is a fake Police officer and not a serving Assistant Commissioner of Police.”

He further noted that “the suspect was arrested on 2nd January, 2019 by the Akwa Ibom State Police command and paraded with other criminal elements by the then Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Musa Kimo, now AIG in charge of Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar.

” The suspect is an impersonator who was posing as an Assistant Commissioner of Police to defraud and threaten unsuspecting members of the public before he ran out of luck and was subsequently arrested.

“He has since been arraigned in a competent court of law and he is currently undergoing criminal prosecution at the Magistrate Court, Abak, Akwa Ibom State.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: