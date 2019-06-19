Others
Fake ACP Udoyen Undergoing Prosecution – Police
The Nigeria Police Force has revealed that the arrested fake Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kingsley Udoyen, is still undergoing criminal prosecution.
Force PRO, Frank Mba, in a statement, said “the suspect, with the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Kingsley Udoyen, male, 56 years of No. 3, Stadium Road, Abak, Akwa Ibom State arrested in January, is a fake Police officer and not a serving Assistant Commissioner of Police.”
He further noted that “the suspect was arrested on 2nd January, 2019 by the Akwa Ibom State Police command and paraded with other criminal elements by the then Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Musa Kimo, now AIG in charge of Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar.
” The suspect is an impersonator who was posing as an Assistant Commissioner of Police to defraud and threaten unsuspecting members of the public before he ran out of luck and was subsequently arrested.
“He has since been arraigned in a competent court of law and he is currently undergoing criminal prosecution at the Magistrate Court, Abak, Akwa Ibom State.”
MOST READ
CLO Investigate Strange Drowning Of 2Yr-Old Boy In Fish Pond
The Civil Liberties Organisation has set up a four-man committee to investigate the strange drowning of a two years old...
EDHA: APC Condemns Conduct Of Some Members-Elect
***Says Actions Betray Trust Of Edo People The leadership of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...
Six Killed, Scores Injured As Women Protest Over Attack On Kona Village.
Six persons were reported been killed while thirty two others were also injured in an attack launched by suspected herdsmen...
‘Preparation For 2023 Elections Must Begin Now’
The National Democratic Institute (NDI), has urged the federal government to begin preparations for the 2023 general elections “now” to...
SGF Seat Not Vacant, Says Coalition
Coalition of Nigerian Youths has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the Government...
Gowon Commends NYSC Management
The initiator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has commended...
Ogun Govt Mourns Awosedo
The Ogun State government has expressed shock at the death of frontline politician and businessman, Olajide Awosedo who passed on...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS15 hours ago
JUST-IN: PMB Signs Polytechnic Amendment Bill, One Other Into Law
- EDUCATION19 hours ago
Free Schools: OPM Founder Bags NANS Icon Award
- NEWS22 hours ago
Egypt Buries Ex-Leader Morsi After Sudden Death
- NEWS19 hours ago
BNHA Approves Ortom’s Request To Appoint 26 Special Advisers
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Nigerians Slam VAR Decisions In France Defeat
- OPINION19 hours ago
Yari, Zamfara Politics And The Burden Of History
- NEWS16 hours ago
Police Discover Body Of Indian Magician Who Attempted Houdini Trick
- FEATURES5 hours ago
NASS Inauguration: How Clerk Averted Constitutional Crisis