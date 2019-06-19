Connect with us
Gotv Boxing 19: Reigning WABU Champion “Babyface’’ Gets New Opponent As Lartey Withdraws

Published

1 min ago

on

Ghanaian welterweight boxer Eden Biki will now take on reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde of Nigeria at GOtv Boxing Night 19 on July 14.

Biki was chosen for the bout after Daniel Lartey, the Ghanaian earlier scheduled to face Babatunde, pulled out of the event’s headline fight.

It was revealed that the fight was an international welterweight challenge bout scheduled for the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium at Surulere in Lagos.

Flykite Promotions, the event’s organisers, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos said Biki’s choice was on the basis of his reputation as a tough boxer.

The organisers said Biki has nine wins in as many fights and would provide a formidable challenge for “Babyface’’ who has the same fight record.

“Biki also has an impressive knockout record, ending 78 per cent of his bouts within the distance.

“He is also craving for a WABU championship title to enable him be recognised as an international professional boxer,’’ the statement said.

NAN reports that six other bouts have been scheduled for the GOtv Boxing Night 19.

Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, the current African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, will take on Tope “Berinja” Agboola in one of the fights.

Hammed “Ese Hammed” Ganiyu will challenge reigning WABU lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu in the national lightweight challenge division.

Also, Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje will face former ABU featherweight champion Waidi “Skoro” Usman.

Kazeem “The Light” Oliwo will go head to head against Tope “TP Rock” Musa in the featherweight category.

The event will also feature a national light welterweight challenge bout between Akeem “Sugar Boy” Olaiwola and Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu.

Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla and “I Star” Chukwudi will battle for supremacy in another one of the boxing bouts.

Recall that the best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1 million, aside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

GOtv Boxing Night 19 will be beamed live on Africa’s biggest sports channel, SuperSport, in 47 African countries. (NAN)

