Insecurity: Annual Nupe Day Celebration To Focus On Prayers

The Etsu Nupe, and chairman Niger State Traditional council, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has disclosed that the Annual Nupe Day celebration would focus solely on prayers in mosques and churches in Nupe speaking areas of Niger, Kogi and Kwara states this year.

Etsu Nupe disclosed this in a statement yesterday that prayers solve all problems, hence the rising cases of insecurity required prayers by all Nigerians.

According to him, “So in our own little contribution to the ongoing fight to curb insecurity in the country and rebuilding the nation’s economy, this year’s Annual Nupe Day will solely focus on prayers by all sons and daughters of Nupe all over the world,” he explained.

The 2019 edition would be the 11th in the series of celebration since the idea was muted by the organisers.

He said the prayers would be offered in all the mosques by the Muslims on Friday, 21st June, while those of the Christian faith would do the same in all the churches on Sunday, 23rd June respectively.

The royal father stated that , the prayers would also be offered for the country’s leadership at the local, state and federal level during the occasion so that God would give them the wisdom and enablement to move their respective states and country on the path of growth and development.

He, therefore, urged all Nupe sons and daughters to join in the prayers. Adding that end of the event would be media chat with journalists at the Wadata Palace in Bida, the headquarters of the Nupe kingdom on Wednesday, 26th June which is the actual Nupe Day.