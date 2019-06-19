Lack Of Will To Perform Task Causes Operational Setbacks – Buratai

The Chief Of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has blamed setbacks in Nigerian Army operations in recent times to ‘’insufficient willingness to perform assigned tasks by its personnel’’.

Buratai who disclosed this during his opening remarks at the ‘’Transformational Leadership Workshop for the NA Personnel’’ in Abuja yesterday, also decried insufficient commitment to a common national/military course by those at the frontlines.

He noted that many of those on whom the responsibility for physical actions against the adversary squarely falls on are yet to fully take ownership of common national or service cause.

According to him, ‘’the truth is that almost every setback the NA has had in our operations in recent times can be traced to insufficient willingness to perform assigned tasks: or simply insufficient commitment to a common national/military course by those at the frontlines.’’

The Nigerian Army helmsman said he believed that the transformational leadership workshops will again remind and clarify to the participants what President Muhammadu Buhari meant by: “This generation and indeed, future generations of Nigerians have no other country but Nigeria, we must remain here and salvage it together.”

He said the president’s exhortation, though about 35 years old, is still relevant today given that apathy has even increased amongst the younger generations.

On what makes the leadership-training workshop different from others that the NA has conducted in the past, Buratai said that leadership is core to military professionalism, hence all military professional courses include aspects of military leadership skills acquisition.

‘’Military leadership skills equip personnel with the capacity to control and care for members of their group from the lowest tactical to the highest operational level (Sect-DHQ). The NA even conducts special military leadership programmes when necessary to complement what is provided in the routine courses. A recent example is the junior leadership seminar conducted by TRADOC in Apr 2019.

‘’All such programmes, however, are mainly designed to build capacities that enhance the intellectual and physical components of a fighting force: the ‘How’ we fight and the ‘what’ we fight with,’’ he said.

Buratai noted that the NA has had good success over the years in the grooming of military leaders.

He said this is evident in the many successes that the NA has achieved in its operations and the high performance of personnel both officers/soldiers in international/multinational operations or other military duties.

‘’This is the reason why I have always ensured that the promotion of NA personnel is essentially based on professional considerations only. But we all know that professional capacity is not a sufficient condition to succeed in a task; willingness to perform the task is equally necessary,’’ he said.