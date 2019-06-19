NEWS
Lawan Appoints Chief Of Staff, Media Aide
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan yesterday made his first appointments when he announced the engagement of Babagana Muhammad Aji and Festus Adedayo as his Chief of Staff and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity respectively.
In a statement signed by Special Adviser to the Senate President on Administration, Dr. Betty Okoroh the appointments are with immediate effect.
According to Okoroh, the appointments were made based on merit, experience, track record and competency of Aji and Adedayo needed by the Senate President in executing his planned legislative agenda.
She said, until his appointment, Aji serves as the Administrative Coordinator of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Outreach Services.
‘’Aji holds a Master Degree in Educational Planning and Administration, and another one in Public Administration both from University of Maiduguri.
‘’He started his working career with the University of Maiduguri in 1987 as Administrative Assistant and rose to become the Registrar of the University in 1997.
‘’He later joined the services of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) where he was appointed as Director in 2016.
‘’He is a member of several professional bodies including the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and Registered Administrative Managers of Nigeria, and attended several workshops, trainings and conferences both locally and abroad.”
Okoroh however added that, Adedayo is a holder of PhD in Political Communication from University of Ibadan, and a member of Editorial Board of Tribune newspapers.
“He was Special Adviser on Media to Oyo State governor between 2011 to 2015, Special Adviser on Media to Enugu State governor between 2004 to 2007 and Special Assistant to Enugu State governor on Public Policy Analysis between 2003 and 2004,’’ Okoroh stated.
