FOOTBALL
Mata Signs New Man Utd Deal Until 2021
The Spaniard was due to be out of contract at the end of June but has committed his future to the Premier League club for another two years
Manchester United have confirmed that attacking midfielder Juan Mata has signed a new deal with the club that sees him tied to Old Trafford until 2021 with the option to extend for an additional year.
The 31-year-old had been heading towards free agency amid a turbulent time for the Red Devils, with a much-needed summer rebuild under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently underway.
Paul Pogba’s recent revelation that he is ready for a new challenge will not have been well received by Solskjaer, who had planned to build his team around the Frenchman, but the experience and cool head of Mata is sure to go some way to steadying the ship.
Speaking to Man Utd’s official website following the good news, Mata said: “It is a real honour to continue to represent this amazing club and our incredible fans.
I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home.
“I am looking forward to working with Ole and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that.”
The feeling is mutual with his Norwegian boss, with Solskjaer talking up the Spaniard’s vast experience and professionalism at a time when the club need it most.
The manager added: “Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with. He is a great example to our younger players in his approach.
He understands what it means to be a Manchester United player and has embraced everything about this great club.
“As well as everything he brings on the pitch, we have some fantastic young players here and I know that Juan’s vast experience will help them to reach their potential over the coming seasons.
“I am delighted that he has signed a new contract, as I know that his talent and mentality will be invaluable to the squad.”
With Ander Herrera having confirmed he will leave the club – likely for Paris Saint-Germain – Mata may be given a more prominent role in the new season, which will also feature new signing Daniel James, who arrived from Swansea for a fee of £15 million.
MOST READ
Edo Speaker Gives Illegal Occupants 24-Hours To Vacate Quarters
The newly-elected Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, on Wednesday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to all illegal occupants...
Borno Gov. Appoints SSG, COS, Others
Gov. Babagana Umara, on Wednesday appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Chief of Staff (COS) two special advisers, a...
9th Assembly Will Work With Executive – Lawan
The President of the Senate, Mr Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday said the Ninth National Assembly would work in agreement with...
CBN Disburses N16.4M To 97 Cotton Farmers In Edo
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday distributed farm inputs and started the disbursement of N16.4 million loan to...
2023 Elections: International Observers Urge Early Electoral Reforms
International Observers on Wednesday called for early electoral reforms ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. The observers made...
We Are Ready To Resolve Trade Issues With US – China
The Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Thursday said that it was prepared to resolve, through dialogue,...
NAFDAC Bans Sniper In Open Markets, Supermarkets
As more people continue to use popular agricultural pesticide, Sniper to commit suicide in the country, the National Food, Drug...
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES15 hours ago
NASS Inauguration: How Clerk Averted Constitutional Crisis
- EDUCATION6 hours ago
President Buhari’s Assent To Poly Act Bill, A Laudable Achievement – ASUP
- NEWS5 hours ago
FG Saves N273.8bn From Implementation Of IPPIS In MDAs
- NEWS16 hours ago
Zamfara Gov Launches Elders’ Forum To Tackle Challenges
- NEWS14 hours ago
Lack Of Will To Perform Task Causes Operational Setbacks – Buratai
- NEWS15 hours ago
67-yr-old Woman Hacks First Bank Account, Steals N16.2m
- SPORTS14 hours ago
Women’s World Cup: Falcons Equal Unwanted Record
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
PMB’s Intervention To States Hits N2trn