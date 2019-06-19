FOOTBALL
Napoli Want James, Lozano Alternative – Owner
Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has said the club are interested in signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, but are lining up Hirving Lozano as a potential alternative.
James returned to Madrid following a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich but is certain to leave the Bernabeu this summer.
And De Laurentiis has said Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti, who brought the Colombia international to Madrid from Monaco in 2014, is interested in linking up James once again. However, should the club fail to strike a deal with James, they would turn to Mexico international Lozano, who plays for PSV Eindhoven.
“James is Carlo Ancelotti’s idea,” De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss. “I’m not sure exactly how he fits into our style, but you cannot doubt his talent and professionalism.
“At a certain point, you need to give the manager the responsibility — he really wants him and knows what he will bring. He knows exactly how useful he can become and I won’t bat an eyelid — even if he is very expensive, we will carry on.
“If we cannot get James Rodriguez, a deal which we are negotiation with our friend Jorge Mendes, we will turn to Mino Raiola to discuss Hirving Lozano.”
Asked whether Napoli could sign both, he replied: “Let’s not go overboard. We can’t get them both if can’t then allow them to play. We also need to field [Arkadiusz] Milik, [Dries] Mertens, [Lorenzo] Insigne, [Amin] Younes, [Jose] Callejon — we can’t ignore them.
“We need to sell before we can buy. The transfer market is not officially open. We are in a period of discussions. Then, from July 1, we go from vocal to written transactions. But only after having made sales.”
Meanwhile, De Laurentiis said Raul Albiol is looking to leave the San Paolo this summer and the club want Roma defender Kostas Manolas as a replacement.
“Albiol has told s he does not want to stay at Napoli,” he said. “We won’t make anyone stay.
“He’s 34 and we’re only talking to him out of gratitude. If he wants to leave, he would be doing me a favour.
“We need to replace him [Albiol] and Manolas could be a replacement. But there are various problems: character issues, he is a player who causes a few problems. Changes are afoot at Roma, so we are looking for a the right price for a player of his age.”
MOST READ
110 Women Die Daily In Nigeria – UNFPA
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has said that no fewer than 110 women die daily in Nigeria as a...
Van Gogh ‘Suicide Gun’ Sold At Auction
The gun which Vincent van Gogh may have used to kill himself has sold for a €162,500 (£144,000; $182,000) –...
FMC Gusau Resident Doctors Begin 3-Day Warning Strike
Resident doctors at the Federal Medical Centre Gusau on Wednesday began a three-day warning strike over deteriorating state of facilities...
Edo Speaker Gives Illegal Occupants 24-Hours To Vacate Quarters
The newly-elected Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, on Wednesday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to all illegal occupants...
Borno Gov. Appoints SSG, COS, Others
Gov. Babagana Umara, on Wednesday appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Chief of Staff (COS) two special advisers, a...
9th Assembly Will Work With Executive – Lawan
The President of the Senate, Mr Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday said the Ninth National Assembly would work in agreement with...
CBN Disburses N16.4M To 97 Cotton Farmers In Edo
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday distributed farm inputs and started the disbursement of N16.4 million loan to...
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES15 hours ago
NASS Inauguration: How Clerk Averted Constitutional Crisis
- EDUCATION6 hours ago
President Buhari’s Assent To Poly Act Bill, A Laudable Achievement – ASUP
- NEWS5 hours ago
FG Saves N273.8bn From Implementation Of IPPIS In MDAs
- NEWS16 hours ago
Zamfara Gov Launches Elders’ Forum To Tackle Challenges
- NEWS37 mins ago
Borno Gov. Appoints SSG, COS, Others
- NEWS15 hours ago
Lack Of Will To Perform Task Causes Operational Setbacks – Buratai
- NEWS16 hours ago
67-yr-old Woman Hacks First Bank Account, Steals N16.2m
- SPORTS14 hours ago
Women’s World Cup: Falcons Equal Unwanted Record