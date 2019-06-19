‘Nigerians Must Support FG To Stem Insecurity’

Nigerians and all stakeholders in the security sector have been admonished on the need to support both states and federal government in curbing insecurity in the country.

The General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji who gave the advice said all hands must be on the deck in tackling the menace .

The cleric who expressed deep concern over the insecurity situation in the country also warned youths to always remember the Law of Retribution whenever they want to indulge in crime.

Prophet Oladeji who posited that any act of evil done to an innocent citizen would always have a repercussion on the culprit said youths must secure their future by shunning all acts of crimes and criminality.

He stated this at the Mountain of Mercy , Erio-Ekiti during a press briefing heralding the commencement the Ministry Annual Power Explosion Crusade.

‘’Government is trying its best to curb the growing insecurity in the country and we are also contributing our quota by offering prayers. But it is not right to leave whole matter entirely in the hands of the government .Security is everybody’s business.

“Everybody must be vigilant. The traditional rulers, religion leaders and community leaders must play their part in this matter .For instance, the security men at the church here would accost any strange individuals or movement in and around the mountain.

“What the youths of nowadays should realize is that whatever evil or injustice they do to anyone shall surely come back to them in the later years .The blood of the innocents shall surely cry for justice someday .The youths must use their energies for good things .Every one belongs to God .

The renowned evangelist hinted that the programme would feature Spiritual Healings, soul winning, deliverance and other sundry issues.

The Man of God urged the members of the public to avail themselves of the opportunities abound in the week long spiritual exercise billed for the end of the Month .

Prophet Oladeji also disclosed that the church had stepped up its security measures ahead of the programme, urging the would -be participants not to entertained any fear .